Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $0.07

Low unit price Metaverse crypto coins remain some of the most popular options for traders and investors alike. Low-priced coins mean users can accumulate a larger bag without spending a fortune. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.07, ordered by price, lowest to highest.
5. DEAPcoin (DEP) – $0.03354
Launched in August 2019, DEAPcoin is the creator of PlayMining, an NFT gaming platform for the global GameFi industry.
DEAPcoin features its DEP token, an ERC-20 utility asset issued to holders participating in the free-to-play play-to-earn PlayMining ecosystem. Moreover, DEP is used to purchase NFTs on the official PlayMining marketplace.
DEAPcoin’s PlayMining platform is a community-oriented project supported by blockchain gamers across the globe. Players can create an account on the platform and check out various games right now. PlayMining features titles like JobTribes, Lucky Farmer, and more.
With a market cap of $139 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $9.5 million, PlayMining is a highly underrated crypto gaming platform that’s a must-watch in March 2022.
You can buy DEP on major exchanges like Bittrex, Gate.io, Pangolin, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Indodax, OKX, Bitrue, Hoo, and more.
4. Mist (MIST) – $0.04294
Launched in April 2021, Mist is a leading Metaverse RPG game allowing users to collect NFTs, explore infinite immersive environments, and battle epic monsters.
The platform’s Metaverse is built with the Unity game engine, and the project’s primary focus is on creating an immersive and engaging experience for its players.
All in-game assets in the Mist Metaverse are tokenized either as NFTs or digital assets, in line with blockchain-based gaming projects these days.
In addition, Mist features a virtual real estate market, enabling users to own land in its Metaverse. One benefit to owning land is the passive rewards that landowners can generate when players slay monsters on their land, creating a passive income stream for owners, and incentivizing Mist’s economy.
While Mist’s Metaverse is currently in development, users can check out the platform’s NFT marketplace. Mist has great designers for its NFTs, and we highly recommend checking them out.
MIST is the native BEP-20 utility token for its Metaverse. Some use cases for MIST include farming tokens, earning rewards, and more.
You can purchase MIST on BitTurk, PancakeSwap, LBank, Gate.io, and more.
3. Metahero (HERO) – $0.05401
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is one of the most underrated projects on this list and is a must-watch in March 2022. Metahero’s vision is to build an ultra-realistic Metaverse that enables users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the digital realm.
Metahero partnered with a world-class studio Wolf Digital World (WDW), a leader in 3D 16k scanning technology utilized by AAA gaming studios like CD Project, the developers of The Witcher series, and Cyberpunk 2077.
Metahero features its Metaverse called Everdome, with its utility token called DOME. In recent news, DOME raised $9.5 million in its presale, speaking to the large-scale community support of the project.
Metahero’s native utility asset is HERO, whose primary use case will be paying for scanning services.
You can purchase HERO on Gate.io, KuCoin, XT.com, Biswap, CoinEx, LATOKEN, and more.
2. EPIK Prime (EPIK) – $0.06238
Launched in August 2021, EPIK Prime is yet another highly underrated GameFi project and NFT platform featuring over 1000 brands and 300 leading game companies in its portfolio. EPIK Prime’s NFT marketplace features fully licensed and authenticated NFTs every avid gamer should check out.
The platform’s vision is to become the most robust ecosystem for giant entertainment IPs and AAA gaming companies. The platform offers rare NFTs with unique utilities in various games.
Epik Prime is the first company that features NFT deals with top gaming brands and includes utilities for owners that incentivize users to purchase the NFTs.
Epik Prime’s Metaverse is called the Epikverse, which consists of a network of games, digital realms, and VR spaces that can communicate with each other. The Epikverse opens up interconnectivity between all players and games and unlocks the digital world.
EPIK’s native utility asset is EPIK, an ERC-20 token living on Ethereum. EPIK’s leading utility includes purchasing NFTs on the platform’s marketplace.
You can buy EPIK on KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bitrue, BKEX, Hotcoin Global, and more.
1. vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) – $0.06541
Launched in September 2021, vEmpire DDAOP is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins below $0.07. vEmpire DDAO is looking to bring Metaverse crypto coins and gaming under one roof. As the name suggests, vEmpire features a decentralized autonomous organization allowing holders of VEMP tokens to shape the platform’s future.
vEmpire’s primary focus is investing in Metaverse crypto coins and projects, utilizing various strategies to incentivize staking and fund the battle against centralization in the Metaverse.
Moreover, vEmpire features several NFT collections on OpenSea that users can check out. One of vEmpire’s collections – The Founding Soldiers, features over 580 items with over 100 owners. The current floor price is 0.169 ETH, approximately $438 at writing.
The native token on the platform is VEMP, a governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals regarding the future of the project.
You can purchase VEMP on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex, Bitrue, BitMart, ShibaSwap, DigiFinex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
