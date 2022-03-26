Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Capitalization Below $7 Million to Watch in March 2022

Cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways this weekend as Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to hold support. Metaverse crypto coins are seeing slight bullish momentum, with the overall market capitalization of Metaverse coins rising above $30 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse crypto coins below the $7 million market cap worth keeping an eye on in March 2022 and beyond.
Note: The list below is ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Polker (PKR) – $4.9 million
Launched in June 2021, Polker is the first play-to-earn blockchain poker game. It’s powered by PKR, the native utility asset on the platform, and the game itself is built with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4, providing users with a high-quality and immersive experience.
Polker (PKR) features its unique True Random Number Generator Protocol, aka TRNG. It enables a provably fair game system that any player can audit to ensure the outcome of a bet is legitimate.
Initially, Polker will launch a browser-based app that users can explore, with plans to cover all platforms, including mobile and more. Polker will also support next-gen VR with next-level visual effects, immersive environments, and 3D characters.
Moreover, Polker is also hosting an exclusive NFT sale on GenShards, a new NFT marketplace for pre-IDO tokens. The sale ended on March 21st.
The primary utility asset for Polker is PKR, featuring both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions. PKR powers the game, and its utility include enabling users to pay for services and participate in the project’s ecosystem.
You can buy PKR on Uniswap (V3), PancakeSwap, BitMart, Bittrex, MEXC, and more.
4. Matrix AI Network (MAN) – $5.6 million
Launched in January 2018, Matrix AI Network is a new generation blockchain leveraging the latest artificial intelligence technology to resolve the issues of outdated blockchains with high transaction fees and low speeds.
Its features include automatic generation of smart contracts, secured smart contracts, high-speed transactions, flexible blockchain management, value-added mining, and much more.
The Matrix AI blockchain features a hybrid proof of stake and proof of work consensus mechanism based on stochastic network contractions. In addition, the Matrix 2.0 blockchain functions include MANTA (MAN Training Assistant), an auto-machine learning platform enabling anyone with no technical knowledge in AI to perform machine learning on a MATRIX node.
Moreover, the platform features MANART, an NFT marketplace dedicated to AI-related NFT asset generation and authentication.
The primary asset on the network is MAN (the Universal Pass on MATRIX AI Network). MAN tokens are used for rewarding, payment, and digital asset authentication.
You can buy MAN on KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Bitget, HitBTC, etc.
3. Monsta Infinite (MONI) – $5.9 million
Launched in September 2021, Monsta Infinite (MONI) is a blockchain-based MMORPG trading card game featuring both the play-to-earn, play-to-govern, and play-to-social models on its platform.
Users can visit the Monsta Infinite platforms and check it out. You will notice some similarities between the popular Axie Infinity project if you do. One can think of Monsta Infinite as the Binance version of Axie Infinity.
Like Axie Infinity, Monsta Infinite’s gameplay revolves around players collecting NFT monsters, taking on battles, completing quests, and battling against each other to earn rewards.
The game itself is still in development, but users can check out its finance dashboard and NFT marketplace. Moreover, Monsta Infinite also features its DEX (decentralized exchange), allowing users to convert xMONI to xSTT tokens.
The project also features a dual-token economy consisting of xMONI and xSTT. xMONI is the primary utility asset on the platform, while xSTT is comparable to SLP (Smooth Love Potion) on Axie’s platform, allowing players to breed and upgrade their Monstas.
MONI has seen significant price gains this week, rising by over 34% in the past seven days and over 19% in the past 24 hours. With a market cap of $5.9 million, if you’re looking to hop on early on an underrated and undervalued project, we highly recommend checking out Monsta Infinite.
You can buy MONI on PancakeSwap, BKEX, MEXC, KuCoin, BabySwap, BitMart, Hotbit, Bibox, etc.
2. Trias Token (TRIAS) – $5.9 million
Launched in April 2021, The Trias project stands for Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems. It’s a development framework, smart contract execution system, and a collaborating dashboard for crypto enthusiasts and developers.
Trias’ vision is to create a new generation robust public chain system with the goal of making people trust machines.
Trias’ ecosystem is structured similar to how the United States government operates with its executive, legislative, and judiciary branches.
Leviatom is the executive branch that features a decentralized global trusted computing infrastructure that ensures the genuine executing of a piece of software. Prometh is the legislative branch, a decentralized traceable software development framework. Last but not least, the MagCarta is the judiciary brand featuring a consensus-oriented smart contract ecosystem.
In addition, Trias features an NFT collection called Dinosaur NFTs. Each NFT enables users to mine a certain amount of TRIAS tokens per hour, similar to how one would stake NFTs for rewards.
The native utility token on the platform is TRIAS. Users receive these tokens as mining rewards and can stake them on the project’s finance dashboard.
You can purchase TRIAS on PancakeSwap and KuCoin.
1. Arcona (ARCONA) – $6 million
Launched in 2018, Arcona is a highly underrated XR/AR Metaverse crypto coin merging the real and virtual worlds and creating a cyberspace layer for augmented reality worldwide.
Arcona’s primary feature is its Augmented Reality Metaverse, enabling users to remotely and independently place interactive content anywhere in the world.
The project’s Metaverse features a modular architecture making it easy for anyone to integrate third-party solutions. The team has extensive experience with AR since 2013 and has sold multiple Artificial Reality outdoor parks spanning six countries.
The primary utility asset on the platform is ARCONA, an ERC-20 token living on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the primary payment method for virtual real estate in Arcona’s Metaverse.
You can purchase ARCONA on Bancor Network, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, ProBit Global, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
