Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $250 Million to Watch in 2022

Even though the crypto market is a straight-up bloodbath this weekend, if you’re looking to buy the dip, now is the time. This article looks at our top five Metaverse crypto coins with a low market cap below $250 million that’s worth watching in 2022, ordered by overall valuation, lowest to highest.
5. Verasity (VRA) – $103 million
Launched in 2019, Verasity describes itself as the future of esports, digital entertainment, and adtech. VRA combines aspects of blockchain with media and esports, allowing users to earn cryptocurrency by viewing content online.
Verasity introduces its proprietary Proof-of-View protocol that ensures traffic for a video is legitimate and is coming from real humans, not bots.
Verasity features various products in its platform, including VeraWallet, VeraEsports, and VeraViews.
VeraEsports is looking to accelerate Esports with blockchain tech. VeraWallet is Verasity’s native online cryptocurrency wallet. VeraViews is an ad stack that allows users to earn VRA tokens for watching content.
You can purchase VRA on Bittrex, KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
4. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $112 million
Launched in December 2020, Alien Worlds is my personal favorite blockchain-based NFT game. It’s the most popular blockchain game on the market and makes it easy for users to earn tokens by farming with NFTs or staking tokens.
Alien Worlds is an in-browser game that integrates with the WAX and Binance Smart Chain. Users can connect their MetaMask and WAX Cloud Wallets and start earning right away.
The most popular way to earn with Alien Worlds is by staking your BEP-20 TLM tokens for 2-12 weeks and making a substantial reward along with rare NFTs at the end of the lock-up period.
Alien Worlds is the only game I consistently play after checking out dozens of blockchain-based NFT games. The best part about Alien Worlds is that users aren’t required to spend a lot of money to get started, and users can start mining TLM with less than a $10 investment.
You can buy TLM on most exchanges like KuCoin, Binance, FTX, and more.
3. MOBOX (MBOX) – $220 million
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX describes itself as a GameFi project built on BSC. MOBOX features their Metaverse called the MOMOverse, which contains various blockchain-based play-to-earn games.
Moreover, in addition to NFT-based games, MOMOverse is also working on a decentralized autonomous organization, including an NFT marketplace enabling users to trade collectibles and earn real money while doing so
MOBOX is one of the most consistent projects on the markets, and it managed to maintain a significant trading volume over the last couple of months. Even with the recent bear market, MOBOX continues to have millions of dollars in trading volume and is worth watching in 2022.
You can purchase MBOX on PancakeSwap, Binance, and more.
2. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) – $243 million
Launching in Spring 2022, My Neighbor Alice is currently one of the most anticipated games built on the Chromia blockchain. My Neighbor Alice lets users purchase virtual islands in their Metaverse and upgrade them with various NFTs.
ALICE is the native token on the platform enabling users to purchase Land, invest, stake, and become a part of the My Neighbor Alice ecosystem.
My Neighbor Alice is currently in development, with the game launch scheduled for Spring 2022. I highly recommend keeping an eye on this project as it’s one of the most anticipated games this year.
You can purchase ALICE on Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, and more.
1. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – $249 million
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games is a collective of like-minded individuals with a common goal of helping each other earn more from popular blockchain and Metaverse games like The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and more.
Yield Guild Games also features their YGG ERC-20 token, which lives on the Ethereum blockchain and powers the DAO and the gaming guild’s ecosystem.
To join the guild, users must mint a badge. It’s worth noting that it costs roughly $100 to mint a badge, with all the costs going towards Ethereum’s gas fees. If you’re looking to join a community and learn more efficient ways and strategies to earn from play-to-earn games, I highly recommend checking out this gaming guild.
You can purchase the YGG token from KuCoin, Binance, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: Vintage Tone/Shutterstock.com