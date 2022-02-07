Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $10 to Watch in February 2022

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins to choose from, and it may be hard for new traders to figure out which ones are the real deal. This article looks at our hand-picked top five Metaverse crypto coins below $10 to watch in February 2022, ordered by price, lowest to highest.
5. Decentraland (MANA) – $3.31
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin with a market cap of over $6 billion. It features the most popular 3D in-browser experience with dozens of activities and places to visit.
Some popular places to visit in Decentraland include the Decentral Games’ casino, various clubs, the Wonderland Mining Game, a virtual mini-golf game, and much more.
Decentraland is open for new users to explore. No purchases are required. Users can log in via a compatible browser wallet like MetaMask and explore Decentraland’s vast Metaverse.
MANA is the native currency to Decentraland enabling users to purchase wearable NFTs, various in-game items, and much more.
You can purchase MANA on major exchanges like KuCoin, Binance, and more.
4. Theta Network (THETA) – $3.52
Launching in 2018, THETA is the leading platform for authenticated and licensed NFT drops, featuring partnerships with iconic artists like Katy Perry and more.
THETA is more than just an NFT marketplace. It also features a streaming platform enabling users to earn TFUEL tokens for watching content and participating in live streams. In addition, THETA recently launched its governance token TDROP, providing further utility to the platform.
Moreover, THETA is actively working on its TNT-20 token standard, comparable to the popular BEP-20 and ERC-20 token standards. TNT-20 will enable THETA to create a whole new ecosystem of tokens launched on its platform, further growing its economy.
THETA is one of the most underrated NFT platforms on the market worth keeping an eye on in February 2022.
You can purchase THETA on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Binance, and more.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – $4.65
Launching its token in August 2020, The Sandbox is one of the most anticipated projects on the market. It’s the second most valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market, with a market cap of over $4 billion.
The Sandbox features world-class partnerships with icons like Snoop Dogg, who’s building his Snoopverse in SAND’s Metaverse. In addition, The Sandbox attracted significant investments from groups like Softbank, which made the news when they invested over $90 million in the SAND token.
Like Decentraland, The Sandbox features a 3D Metaverse incorporating RPG aspects. One difference between Decentraland and The Sandbox is that SAND runs on a client rather than an in-browser experience like MANA.
Because The Sandbox features its desktop client, their Metaverse features more complexity than its competitors, which is one main reason that The Sandbox received massive support from significant players.
The Sandbox is free-to-play, and the team completed their Alpha season one in December 2021. As one of the leading Metaverse crypto coins, no Metaverse portfolio is complete without SAND. In addition, The Sandbox features one of the most lucrative virtual land economies, with their LAND NFTs selling upwards of $10,000.
You can purchase SAND on KuCoin, Binance, Uniswap, and more.
2. Highstreet (HIGH) – $6.17
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet is building an MMORPG-style Metaverse made with the Unity game engine. Highstreet is still in development, but users can sign up for their upcoming alpha launch later this year.
Users can check out a preview of the upcoming Metaverse:
Highstreet features a dual-token economy consisting of HIGH and STREET. HIGH are governance tokens, and STREET is the native utility token to the platform.
While their Metaverse is still in development, users can check out the NFT marketplace, featuring two collections. The two NFT collections are FOMO’s Secret ($5k) and NEKO x White Coffee Cat Rug ($400).
While the NFTs aren’t cheap by any means, there have been quite a few NFTs sold already, speaking to the high community support of the project and the good long-term potential of Highstreet.
Last but not least, holders can stake their HIGH tokens for an APY between 30-70% for those looking to bet on the future of Highstreet.
You can purchase HIGH tokens on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Binance, and more.
1. Avaxtars Token (AVXT) – $8.82
Launched in October 2021, Avaxtars is one of the leading Metaverse crypto coins launched on the Avalanche blockchain. AVXT is the native token to the platform used as the native in-game currency for various play-to-earn aspects within the game.
Avaxtars are NFTs that users can use to mine tokens. The gameplay revolves around users purchasing Avaxtars and sending them on missions. Every time an Avaxtar completes a task, the user has a chance of receiving tokens as rewards.
The Avaxtars ecosystem features a triple-token economy consisting of AVXT, ENXt, and DGC tokens.
AVXT is the native utility token on the platform used for transactions. DGC is a reward token generated by the Personal Avaxtar Generation Machine, available for players to purchase with AVXT tokens. ENXT is the liquidity token that can be earned by providing liquidity to any AVXT pool.
Avaxtars is available for users to play now, and one of the reasons this such an underrated project is because they already have a functional dApp and game. If you’re a fan of Avalance, I highly recommend checking out Avaxtars as their gameplay is somewhat similar to the most popular NFT-based game, Alien Worlds.
You can purchase AVXT on most Avalanche-based exchanges like Pangolin, TraderJoe, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
