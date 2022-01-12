Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $10 to Watch in 2022

Metaverse Crypto coins saw an initial explosion in value in late 2021 as Bitcoin and Ethereum rallied to new all-time highs. Now that markets are stabilizing, Metaverse crypto coins are building more complex experiences and applications for NFTs. This article looks at the top five Metaverse crypto coins below $10 to watch in 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
5. Metahero (HERO) – $0.1
Initially launched in June 2021, Metahero calls itself the gateway into the Metaverse. The project builds a next-generation Metaverse enabling users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the virtual world.
Metahero partnered with Wold Digital World (WDW), the inventors of 16k 3D modeling technology used by CD Project, the development team behind Cyberpunk 2077.
Through Ultra-HD photogrammetric scanning technology, Metahero is looking to bring the next 10 million users to the Metaverse. Users will be able to create their own 3D avatars, scan and create 3D NFTs, and use HERO tokens to transact in their ecosystem.
Metahero is currently in development and recently announced their official Everdome pre-sale. Everdome will provide a destination for Metahero’s tech to live, interact and flourish, taking the Metaverse experience to the next level. Everdome will incorporate a web3 experience for those interested in a very real-to-life version of the Metaverse.
Metahero is worth keeping an eye on in 2022 as their design, and overall vision is one of the most compelling on the market. In addition, the partnership with WDW means the team will most likely be able to deliver on its promise.
You can purchase HERO on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
4. WAX (WAXP) – $0.39
Launched in 2017, the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) is one of the best blockchains currently available for Metaverse crypto coins. In addition, due to its Proof-of-stake consensus blockchain, WAX is the world’s most eco-friendly Metaverse blockchain.
WAX features dozens of games on its platform, including Alien Worlds, the most popular crypto game on the market with over 1.4 million users in the past 30 days.
WAX makes it easy for users not familiar with the technical aspects of cryptocurrency to start enjoying blockchain-based play-to-earn NFT games. The WAX cloud wallet enables users to create a cryptocurrency wallet with ease with no technical knowledge or installation required.
WAX features the WAXP token as the native currency on the platform. As one of the most popular blockchains for Metaverse crypto coins, WAX’s current market cap of $757 million could easily double or triple in 2022 especially considering projects like Enjin Coin and Theta Network multi-billion dollar valuations.
You can purchase WAXP on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Bittrex, and more.
3. Decentraland (MANA) – $2.94
Initially launched in February 2020, Decentraland is currently the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin boasting a market cap of $5.3 billion. In addition, a fun fact is Decentraland’s MANA is also the Metaverse token with the most holders, with over 198k at the time of writing.
As the name suggests, Decentraland features a decentralized Metaverse world allowing players to explore their vast universe. Players can visit various experiences and purchase their land to customize and monetize.
Decentralnad has dozens of fantastic places to visit, ranging from a golf course, virtual bar/club, casinos, and much more. Players can find various activities to earn coins with real-world value, and users are already using the platform as passive income.
As the leader for all Metaverse crypto coins, Decentraland is worth keeping an eye on in 2022 as the ecosystem is growing exponentially and gaining mainstream traction fast.
Anyone can check out Decentraland free of charge, connect with your MetaMask wallet and have fun exploring!
You can purchase MANA on Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, and more.
2. Theta Network (THETA) – $4.18
The Theta blockchain is a next-generation video and entertainment blockchain featuring a robust ecosystem of NFTs, dApps, and more. THETA is the native token on the Theta blockchain with an impressive $4.1 billion market cap at writing.
THETA is a popular platform for high-profile celebrities to release their NFTs, with Katy Perry recently releasing her digital collection on the platform. In addition, THETA features their streaming platform enabling users to earn TFUEL tokens.
THETA is gearing up for their new TNT-20 token TDROP scheduled to launch on February 1st, 2022, bringing decentralized governance to the platform via staking.
THETA had seen massive price gains in 2021, setting a new all-time high in April 2021. As the ecosystem continues to develop, THETA is worth keeping an eye on in 2022 as its market could potentially build up momentum for a major bull run and peak in Q3 and Q4 of this year.
You can purchase THETA on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
1. The Sandbox (SAND) – $4.78
Launching its token in August 2020, the most hyped Metaverse crypto coin in crypto is The Sandbox, a 3D blockchain-based virtual world providing players with RPG-style mechanics and quality graphics.
The Sandbox is similar to Decentraland, but because it offers a full-fledged desktop client, it provides a more immersive and higher-quality experience than its competitors.
The Sandbox also received much mainstream attention, especially from icons like Snoop Dogg, who announced plans to build the Snoopverse, his very own virtual playground.
SAND has a valuation of over $4.3 billion, making it the second-highest valued project on this list. SAND also boasts over 96k holders, making it one of the most popular Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
As SAND’s ecosystem continues to grow this year, the project’s valuation could easily reach $10 billion. The Metaverse is still in its infancy, and the mainstream crowd is always a few years behind early adopters. In addition, SAND is one of the most popular options for any Metaverse portfolio as it has an excellent outlook for 2022.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, Gemini, Crypto.com, Kraken, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
