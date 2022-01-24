Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $1 To Buy in January 2022

With the recent crypto crash and the bear market this month, many Metaverse crypto coins are on a fire sale right now. That’s why we decided to compile a list of our top 5 favorite Metaverse crypto coins below $1 to buy in January 2022, ordered by unit price, lowest to highest.
5. WAX (WAXP) – $0.2
Launching their WAXP token in 2017, WAX is the most popular blockchain for Metaverse crypto coins. It features fast transactions with low fees that make it the perfect backbone for DeFi and GameFi applications requiring high on-chain interaction.
Moreover, WAX makes it easy for those new to cryptocurrency to start using crypto wallets and applications. Users can use the WAX Cloud Wallet to access any dApps on the WAX blockchain, making it one of the best options for Metaverse crypto games and projects.
In addition, WAX features the most popular NFT-based crypto game right now – Alien Worlds – boasting over 300k users in the past month alone.
You can purchase WAXP, the native WAX token, on most major exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, and more.
4. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $0.3
Launching its token in June 2018, CEEK VR is a virtual reality platform connecting artists with their fans. CEEK also features its patented VR headset and 4D headphones offering the ultimate immersive experience.
CEEK’s NFT Marketplace will enable the ability for true ownership of digital items that will traverse multiple VR environments. CEEK features world-class partnerships with artists like U2, Lady Gaga, and much more.
The CEEK VR headset is available at major retailers like Best Buy and Target, and CEEK makes for a great project to watch for long-term potential. The Metaverse is still picking up traction CEEK’s current valuation of $223 million is relatively undervalued.
You can purchase CEEK on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, LBank, Bancor Network, and more.
3. Ontology (ONT) – $0.44
Launched in March 2018, the Ontology blockchain is a high-speed, low-cost public chain bringing decentralized identity and data solutions to Web3 and the Metaverse. Ontology is a layer-2 blockchain designed to allow users to build blockchain-based applications complying with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
In June 2021, Ontology announced its plans to become an integral part of the Metaverse ecosystem. Ontology is looking to create a consistent identity for users across the various Metaverses, eliminating the need to create various accounts and set up different identities in various virtual platforms.
Ontology is looking to achieve a decentralized identity framework via their ONT ID. ONT ID is not governed by any centralized authority, enabling users to manage their data and identities securely.
As one of the longer-running projects, Ontology has excellent long-term potential. In addition, Ontology recently released its roadmap for 2022, which features more plans to pivot towards decentralizing the Metaverse.
You can purchase ONT on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, and more.
2. Dvision Network (DVI) – $0.59
Launched in November 2020, Dvision Network is a blockchain-based Metaverse powering its robust NFT marketplace. Dvision Network is based on three primary platform features: NFT Market, Meta-Space, and Meta-City.
Meta-City is a collection of Meta-Spaces where users can enjoy the Metaverse with other users and engage in various activities. Meta-Space is where users can acquire and customize their LAND, similar to how The Sandbox and Decentraland have it set up. The NFT Marketplace enables users to trade unique items on the BSC and ETH blockchains, featuring standards such as BEP-721 / BEP-1155 and ERC-721 / ERC-1155.
In recent news, Dvision Network announced their official launch on the Polygon network, and their Dvision LAND NFTs are coming to the network. The Dvision ecosystem is continuing to grow despite the recent bear market, which makes DVI a great token to buy right now.
You can purchase DVI on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Bithumb, Bittrex, and more.
1. Chromia (CHR) – $0.51
Launched in May 2019, Chromia is the relational blockchain platform enabling users to build decentralized apps in the real world. It features a unique architecture that plays well with Ethereum, allowing the developers to code apps seven to ten times faster.
Chromia features several high-valuation projects on its platform, including My Neighbor Alice and Mines of Dalarnia, which have market caps of $195 million and $86 million respectively.
Chromia is a great project to watch this year as more games launch on the platform. The current valuation of $289 million is relatively undervalued compared to other platforms like Solana or Polygon, which feature multi-billion dollar market caps.
You can purchase CHR on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, and more.
