Top 5 Metaverse Crypto Coins Below $0.5 to Watch in 2022

Even the harshest critics expect Metaverse crypto coins to explode this year, especially those that haven’t yet had a parabolic price rise. This article looks at our hand-picked top five Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $0.5 and excellent long-term potential in 2022, ordered by token price, lowest to highest.
5. Radio Caca (RACA) – $0.002
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca is a global DAO operated by internet-native individuals. RACA is also Maye Musk’s (Elon Musk’s mom) NFT manager and the native token for their Universal Metaverse (USM).
RACA’s USM metaverse is a 3D virtual planet world where inhabitants can own land, build structures, and play/create various games.
Currently, RACA features the Metamon game launched in October 2021. Metamon will be a part of the USM as a 3D experience in June 2022, when RACA’s Metaverse will launch its mainnet.
You can buy RACA on Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Poloniex, and more.
4. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $0.04
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia describes itself as the decentralized Metaverse built and backed by the Polygon network. By using the world’s most advanced real-time 3D creation engine, Unreal Engine 5, Bloktopia will be able to achieve some of the highest quality Metaverses ever built.
Bloktopia features a 21 story skyscraper to honor Bitcoin’s total token supply. Bloktopia residents are called Bloktopians, and the platform will enable players will earn revenue through multiple income streams. Users will earn through real estate ownership, play-to-earn games, and advertising revenue.
In addition, Bloktopia will feature an NFT collection currently in development. BLOK is the native ERC-20 token to the platform, which will be the main currency in Bloktopia.
You can purchase BLOK on KuCoin, QuickSwap, DODO Polygon, and more.
3. Verasity (VRA) – $0.02
Launched in 2019, Verasity is a platform looking to combine the best aspects of blockchain tech with Esports. It’s a blockchain-based platform enabling users to earn VRA tokens by viewing video content with its proprietary Proof-of-View protocol.
VRA’s PoV protocol ensures that video traffic is legitimate and comes from humans and not bots. Higher quality traffic means better conversions for advertisers and more revenue for publishers.
Verasity currently includes three products: VeraWallet, VeraEsports, and VeraViews.
VeraWallet is an all-in-one cryptocurrency wallet. VeraEsports is looking to accelerate Esports with blockchain tech. VeraViews is an ad stack that allows users to earn VRA tokens for watching content.
You can purchase VRA on KuCoin, Bittrex, Uniswap, and more.
2. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $0.17
Launched in December 2020, one of my favorite Metaverse crypto games is Alien Worlds, a play-to-earn NFT in-browser blockchain-based game integrated with the WAX and BSC blockchains.
Alien Worlds revolves around enabling users to mine planets and get rewarded with Trillium, tokens that have real-world value. Users can purchase NFTs and create a custom mining build to earn TLM and various collectibles.
One of the best ways to currently make money with Alien Worlds is to stake TLM for periods between 1-12 weeks and lease spaceships to go on “missions.” Each mission is essentially a staking opportunity allowing users to lock their TLM and earn a significant reward at the end of the locking period. In addition, users receive rare, epic, or legendary NFTs for completing missions.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. WAX (WAXP) – $0.42
Initially launching in 2017, WAX is currently one of the best blockchains available for Metaverse crypto projects. WAX stands for The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ and features a robust economy composed of play-to-earn games, NFT marketplaces, and dozens of highly popular dApps.
WAX is the world’s most eco-friendly Metaverse and gaming blockchain because it uses the Proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. WAXP is the native token on the WAX blockchain and is the native crypto on the platform.
WAX hosts dozens of popular play-to-earn Metaverse games, some of which include Alien Worlds, Prospectors, Farming Tales, Prospectors, R-Planet, and more.
The WAX cloud wallet makes it highly intuitive and easy to start using dApps on the platform without the need for third-party extensions and apps. If you’re looking to check out some of the best Metaverse crypto games on the market, I highly recommend checking out WAX.
You can purchase WAXP on Binance, KuCoin, Bittrex, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
