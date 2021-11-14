Top 5 Metaverse Coins With Fully Functional Apps to Watch In 2022

The hottest trends in crypto right now are meme coins and metaverse projects. With Facebook’s recent rebrand to Metaverse, many cryptocurrencies are jumping on the trend. Let’s take a look at some of the hottest metaverse projects to watch for in 2022.

Note: These projects are not listed in any particular order.

#5 Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. MANA is the utility token for Decentraland’s platform that users can use to purchase virtual plots of land.

Decentraland has a fully functional metaverse that users can access via their browser. We last reported about Decentraland’s astronomical price rise yesterday, as more investors started hopping on the trend.

While Decentraland recently exploded in popularity, the team project has a fully functional app and ecosystem, so the long term outlook of MANA is extremely bullish.

#4 Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe, where users can earn AXS tokens through skilled gameplay. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets.

Users can start battling using their Axies today, as the project has a fully functional app that’s also available for iOS and Android. Moreover, Axies Infinity has an extremely popular NFT collection. In a recent report, Axie Infinity was official the most googled NFT collection with over 700k monthly searches.

With a good quality product and a solid team, AXS is definitely worth keeping an eye on, especially in 2022.

#3 The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a platform for creators to monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used in The Sandbox ecosystem for transactions and interactions.

In addition to SAND, The Sandbox Metaverse is made up of LAND, which are plots of the virtual world owned by players. There will only ever be 166,464 LANDs available

Similar to Axie Infinity and Decentraland, The Sandbox has a fully functional app that’s ready to use. It’s a top contender for metaverse projects with a solid userbase and a growing ecosystem.

#2 Dvision Network (DVI)

Dvision network is another metaverse project similar to the previous mentioned in this article. The Dvision Network allows users to Create, Trade and Play in the blockchain based NFT metaverse owned by players.

They have a fully functional app that’s currently available for players to use. You can connect using a MetaMask wallet and begin exploring the Dvision Network world.

#1 Star Atlas (ATLAS)

Star Atlas is a space-themed, blockchain-based video game. It features a massive multiplayer metaverse set in the year 2,620. The game also features a marketplace where items can be purchased and configured to take on missions, claim land, and much more.

Similar to other projects, Star Atlas has a fully functional app that’s available for anyone to use. I would highly recommend to check it out as the design of the website and app is one of the best I’ve seen in the industry.

Conclusion

It seems that Metaverse projects are going to be the next big hype in crypto. The five projects listed above are all solid competitors in the space with a working product.

While this is not trading or investment advice, in my opinion these projects are still in their infancy and 2022 is going to be a great year for them.

