Top 5 Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Below $240 Million (February, 2022)

Metaverse coins continue to dominate the market, with many seeing significant price gains this weekend. There are dozens of Metaverse coins available, making it hard for new traders to get the lay of the land and figure out which ones are the real deal. That’s why we decided to compile a list of five of our favorite Metaverse coins with a market cap below $240 million to watch in February 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by market capitalization, lowest to highest.
5. Wilder World (WILD) – $147 million
Launched in May 2021, Wilder World is one of the most anticipated ultra-realistic Metaverse coins, featuring one of the most robust communities. Wilder World’s team is looking to build their ultra-realistic Metaverse on the Ethereum blockchain with the latest Unreal Engine 5, utilizing the newest tech and graphics quality to offer an unmatched immersive experience.
Wilder World is still in development; however, the project already features a highly active NFT marketplace enabling users to purchase various items such as buildings, cars, sneakers, and more.
The native token to the platform is WILD, used to purchase NFTs and for various in-game activities.
You can buy WILD on Uniswap, KuCoin, and more.
4. Bloktopia (BLOK) – $158 million
Launched in October 2021, Bloktopia is a leading Polygon-based Metaverse coin focusing on creating the most advanced real-time 3D engine. Like Wilder World, Bloktopia will also utilize Unreal Engine 5 for its Metaverse, offering unbeatable quality making this a must-watch project in 2022.
Bloktopia’s Metaverse will feature a 21 story skyscraper in honor of Bitcoin’s 21 million coin supply. Residents in Bloktopia are called Bloktopians, and the project’s vision is to enable its residents to create a passive income comparable to a western wage.
Bloktopia will enable users to own virtual real estate and features a unique NFT collection yet to be released.
The native token in Bloktopia is BLOK, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can use BLOK to access various in-game activities and purchase items.
You can buy BLOK on Gate.io, KuCoin, and more.
3. Victoria VR (VR) – $175 million
Launched in December 2021, Victoria VR (VR) is a relatively new Metaverse coin and is building a high-quality Metaverse using the Unreal Engine. The team focuses on making the world’s first genuinely realistic Metaverse.
Victoria VR includes one of the fastest-growing developer teams, recently passing over 80 developers with plans to reach over 300 devs by the end of 2022.
Moreover, VR Lands in Victoria’s Metaverse has been selling incredibly well, with most of the lands sold in their first round. If you’re looking for underrated projects to purchase virtual real estate in, we highly recommend taking a closer look at Victoria VR.
The native token on the platform is VR, used to purchase items, Land, and more.
You can buy VR on Uniswap, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
2. Starlink (STARL) – $180 million
Launched in June 2021, Starlink (STARL) is yet another highly anticipated Metaverse coin featuring a strong community supporting it. Starlink is building an immersive space-themed 3D Metaverse to enable users to collect and trade NFTs, generating passive income by participating in their economy.
Starlink’s Metaverse was initially developed using Unity, but the team decided to update its development and use Unreal Engine 5, which offers better graphics quality and is more suitable for a next-generation Metaverse game.
The native token on the platform is STARL, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. Some use cases for STARL include modifying in-game purchases, purchasing items, and more.
STARL is currently in development, but the project features a robust NFT marketplace currently in beta. At the time of writing, all the NFTs were sold out, speaking to the high demand of the project and the tremendous long-term outlook of the token.
You can buy STARL on LBank, Uniswap, MEXC, and more.
1. Yield Guild Games (YGG) – $239 million
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games is a gaming clan with a mission to help its members earn more from popular Metaverse games like The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and more.
As the name suggests, YGG is a gaming guild. It features the ERC-20 YGG token powering their Decentralized Autonomous Organization.
To join the organization, users must mint a YGG badge. The badge is free, but users must pay Ethereum’s gas fees to execute the contract. At the time of writing, the badge cost roughly $50 to mint, a relatively low investment that can quickly pay for itself.
For those looking to join a quality community and earn more from their activities in popular games like Axie Infinity, we highly recommend checking out Yield Guild Games. The project consistently features high trading volume and valuation and has an excellent long-term outlook.
You can purchase YGG on Binance, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse coins.
