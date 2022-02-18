Top 5 Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap Below $120 Million (February 2022)

With the recent bearish momentum plaguing cryptocurrency markets, right now is a perfect time to accumulate undervalued Metaverse coins. This article looks at our pick of the top five Metaverse coins with a market cap below $120 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Adshares (ADS) – $69 million
Launched in August 2017, Adshares is a Web3 protocol for Metaverse ad space monetization. You can think of Adshares as the Adsense of the Metaverse, a specialized platform enabling users to place ads in various virtual environments.
Adshares features an Adserver platform that enables users to rent spaces inside Metaverses, blockchain games, NFT galleries, and more.
The platform also features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, enabling holders of their ADS token to vote on proposals and shape the project’s future.
Metaverse and Web3 projects are high in demand at this time, and Adshares has been one of the top performers this week, despite the bearish market. This week, ADS increased by over 34%, speaking to the high demand for an advertisement platform for Metaverse and Web3 projects.
ADS is the native token to Adshares, featuring a deflationary supply due to the native burning and dividend mechanisms. In addition, ADS has its own ultra-fast distributed Proof of Stake blockchain, compatible with both the Ethereum, Polygon and Binance Smart Chains.
You can buy ADS on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Graviex, and more.
4. Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) – $87 million
Launched in December 2020, Terra Virtua is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, VR, and AR environments with unique social, gaming, and creative experiences.
Terra Virtua Kolect is the home of digital collectibles providing a complete ecosystem for users to collect their favorite NFTs and make a profit trading them. Terra also features a social Metaverse enabling users to meet new friends and interact with each other.
Users can check out Terra’s official NFT marketplace featuring hundreds of NFTs and dozens of collections. Users can purchase NFTs with Ethereum, TVK, and a Credit Card, making it easy for new users to get their foot in the door collecting NFTs.
The native token to the platform is called TVK, enabling users to stake it for rewards, enjoy exclusive NFT drops, purchase digital collectibles, and more. In addition, users can easily craft unique NFTs and fan tokens using Terra Forma tools.
TVK features a highly active marketplace and ecosystem, and the project includes one of the most robust communities. It’s a must-watch for February 2022.
You can buy TVK on KuCoin, Uniswap, Binance, and more.
3. Star Atlas (ATLAS) – $93 million
Launched in September 2021, Star Atlas (ATLAS) is a Solana-based Metaverse crypto project featuring a space-themed strategy and exploration game. It’s the leading Solana-based project with a robust NFT marketplace.
While the game is still in development, Star Atlas features a robust NFT marketplace enabling users to purchase Access passes, Structures, Resources, and Collectibles.
Users must connect via a Solana-based wallet like Phantom to trade NFTs on the marketplace. Unlike traditional NFT marketplaces, Star Atlas features an order book with buy and sell orders for various NFTs. This makes it easier to trade NFTs and make a profit doing so.
Star Atlas enables users to own virtual land and build fortunes in their Metaverse. Their ecosystem consists of the ATLAS and POLIS tokens. ATLAS is the native utility token to the platform. POLIS is a governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals that shape the project’s future.
As the leading Metaverse project on Solana, Star Atlas is a must-watch in 2022, especially if you’re a fan of Solana.
You can buy ATLAS on FTX and Raydium.
2. Netvrk (NTVRK) – $104 million
Launching in May 2021, Netvrk is a multichain Metaverse platform with tools allowing users to monetize their content via NFTs. Netvrk offers a new way to create and consume content with next-level immersive experiences resulting in an ever-expanding Metaverse.
Netvrk’s ecosystem includes various options for users to earn a passive income. Users can buy Land advertising space, stake their tokens for rewards, and generate NFTs. Moreover, Netvrk is working on a 3D scanning mobile app to enable users to scan real-world objects into their virtual world.
While still in its early stages, Netvrk is a highly underrated project with a similar vision to Decentraland and The Sandbox, both of which boast multi-billion dollar market caps.
The native token to the platform is NTVRK, used to purchase assets within their virtual reality world. The NTVRK token can be used to purchase buildings, vehicles, houses, and more.
You can buy NTVRK on KuCoin, Uniswap, MEXC, and more.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $115 million
Launching in April 2021, Alien World is a must-watch if you’re looking into Metaverse projects. As the top Metaverse coin with over 1 million users over the past month, Alien Worlds is the leading NFT-based mining game enabling users to earn Trillium (TLM) tokens as a reward.
Alien Worlds is perfect for new users due to the low entry cost, enabling players to start mining TLM with absolutely no investments.
The game features two main ways to earn TLM tokens, users can either mine TLM on various planets by purchasing NFT tools from WAX’s NFT marketplace AtomicHub, or stake their BSC TLM and earn rewards and NFTs.
As the leading Metaverse crypto game, Alien Worlds has a highly bullish outlook in 2022. In addition, the low market cap of $115 million makes this a highly underrated project that can easily double or triple in valuation by the end of 2022.
You can purchase TLM on PancakeSwap, KuCoin, Binance, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
