Ethereum remains the most popular platform for dApps and Metaverse coins. As the pioneer in smart contracts and DeFi, Ethereum’s blockchain hosts some of the most prominent players in the Metaverse. This article looks at the top 5 Metaverse coins built on Ethereum’s blockchain, ordered by market cap, lowest to highest.
5. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $227 million
Alien Worlds features a decentralized Metaverse connected to Ethereum, WAX, and Binance Smart Chain. It’s currently one of the most popular blockchain-based NFT games on the market, reaching over 200k users last month.
Alien Worlds allows players to lease spacecraft and send them on missions to discover the Metaverse. As players embark on their 2055 adventure, they can come across Trillium. TLM incentivizes players to play the game as it has real-world value.
Players can travel to various planets, which are all separate Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs receive daily Trillium through the smart contracts, and players can also receive a portion of the TLM if they are a part of that planet’s DAO.
At the time of writing, TLM is trading at $0.24, with a 24-hour trading volume of $216 million. Its circulating supply is 914 million TLM, with a market cap of $227 million.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, FTX, Poloniex, Binance TR, MEXC, LBank, and more.
4. UFO Gaming (UFO) – $578 million
UFO Gaming is a decentralized gaming platform built on Ethereum, looking to bridge traditional games with blockchain technology.
According to its official website:
“UFO Gaming will collaborate with traditional gaming companies to integrate them onto the blockchain and develop new blockchain gaming features.”
UFO Gaming features the UFO utility token, the native currency used in their Dark Metaverse. Each planet in the Dark Metaverse will offer a unique set of games and allow players to purchase pieces of land via NFTs, similar to how Decentraland and The Sandbox have it set up.
At the time of writing, UFO Gaming is trading at $0.00002245, with a 24-hour trading volume of $16 million. There are 25.7 trillion UFO tokens with a market cap of $578 million.
You can purchase UFO on Uniswap, Gate.io, MEXC, LBank, 0x Protocol, ShibaSwap, and more.
3. The Sandbox (SAND) – $4.83 billion
The Sandbox is the best-designed Metaverse project on the market right now. It’s built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and features a downloadable PC client that offers unparallel graphics and smoothness compared to other Metaverse coins.
While The Sandbox is very similar to Decentraland, SAND is not limited by the in-browser experience, opening up a whole new level of immersiveness and interactivity for its players.
The Sandbox dominates the markets as their recent Alpha launch allowed players to check out their virtual universe. The hype lived up to expectations as the game is exceptionally well built, reminiscent of a mix between Minecraft and Fortnite.
At the time of writing, SAND is trading at $5.31, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.9 billion. Its market cap is $4.83 billion, with a circulating supply of 913 million SAND.
You can purchase SAND on Binance, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Crypto.com, Uniswap, and more.
2. Decentraland (MANA) – $6.3 billion
Decentraland is a 3D blockchain-based metaverse built on Ethereum that allows players to buy plots of land and explore the virtual universe. There are a variety of experiences available, such as Casinos, Concerts, Galleries, and much more.
Decentraland has been open to the public since February 2020 and is the longest-running 3D Metaverse project in crypto. The only other project that comes close to what Decentraland has to offer is The Sandbox, currently valued at over $6.9 billion ahead of their alpha launch.
Anyone can check out Decentraland by visiting their official website and connecting using MetaMask. Make sure that your wallet is set on the Ethereum chain, and have fun exploring!
At the time of writing, Decentraland’s MANA is trading at $3.51, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.1 billion. Its market cap is $6.3 billion, with a circulating supply of 1.83 billion MANA.
You can purchase MANA on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Huobi Global, KuCoin, FTX, Kraken, Crypto.com, and more.
1. Axie Infinity (AXS) – $6.42 billion
Axie Infinity is an Ethereum-based NFT collection game developed by the Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis. It features cute monsters called Axies, which users can upgrade with various attributes and send into battle to earn rewards.
AXS is the ERC-20 native cryptocurrency to the Axie Infinity platform. AXS is used for interacting with the platform, allowing users to buy, trade, and sell their Axies on their NFT marketplace and stake their tokens for rewards.
At the time of writing, AXS is trading at $105.69, with a 24-hour trading volume of $435 million. Axie Infinity has a total supply of 270 million, with a circulating supply of 60.9 million. At the time of writing, AXS’s market cap is $6.42 billion.
You can purchase AXS on Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase, FTX, Crypto.com, KuCoin, Kraken, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
