Top 5 Meme Coins to Watch for Short Term Profit

With all the meme coins coming out, if you’re looking to make short term profit it’s undoubtedly hard to decide which token to buy. In this article, I will go over 5 meme coin projects that are worth keeping tabs on that have a high potential of 2x or even 10x in the next week.

Disclosure: Investing in the meme coins listed below is akin to gambling. This article is not investment advice, it’s provided for entertainment and education purposes.

#5 Pokelon (ELONBALLS)

We reported about ELONBALLS yesterday. It’s the token for Pokelon, which is a project featuring a trading card NFT collection and a full fledged game that allows you to play using your NFTs.

In addition, Pokelon has an ELONBALLS farm, which is an Dapp you can access via your browser. This allows you to stake your ELONBALLS for rewards and even mint NFTs.

Overall a solid project with a fully functional app and some awesome NFTs!

#4 Floki Rocket (RLOKI)

Floki Rocket is a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu puppy Floki. He is the inspiration for RLOKI, and the team’s content will revolve around him.

Floki Rocket has been recently listed on Coinmarketcap yesterday, and unfortunately the price dropped right off the bat. However, with a functional dApp and a solid website there’s no reason that RLOKI can’t recover and see some astronomical gains.

#3 Doge Rocket (DOGERKT)

Another rocket cryptocurrency, Doge Rocket, is a Dogecoin rewards token on the Binance Smart Chain. A percent of every sale gets distributed to existing holders as DOGE tokens.

Doge Rocket is a relatively new cryptocurrency that was launched on November 7th. The current market cap is only at $800k, and there’s high potential for an easy 2x or 3x if the team’s marketing campaign succeeds.

#2 Dogs of Elon (DOE)

Dogs of Elon is a recently launched NFT collection with its own ERC20 Ethereum token – DOE. The project completed a successful presale, and currently has an active collection of NFTs trading on opensea.

Dogs of Elon aims to be a CryptoPunks alternative for the meme coin holder. With a current market cap of $60 million, there’s still a lot of room for the project to grow, especially in the short term.

#1 Shiba Inu

While you may think that Shiba Inu is not a great investment for short term profit, SHIB just might surprise you. After all, December is coming up and we all know that’s one of crypto’s hottest months. I wouldn’t be surprised if SHIB rallies up to knock down another zero and double in price by EOY.

This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your own independent research before buying any cryptocurrency.

Follow us on twitter @themerklehash to stay up to date with the latest cryptocurrency news!