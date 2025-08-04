Top 5 Interoperability Tokens Less Than $1 Price Level To Watch In August 2025

Interoperability tokens are revolutionizing the way different blockchain networks communicate and interact with each other.
With the growing number of blockchain platforms, the need for seamless interaction between them has become increasingly important.
These tokens enable transactions and data transfers across multiple platforms, enhancing compatibility and connectivity within the decentralized ecosystem. Investing in interoperability tokens can be a strategic move, especially with the current market trends favoring blockchain narratives like AI, DeFi, and cross-chain infrastructure
iEXEC RLC (RLC)
iExec is the trust layer for DePIN and AI.
iExec enables confidential computing and trusted off-chain execution, powered by a decentralized TEE-based CPU and GPU infrastructure. Developers access developer tools and computing resources to build and monetize privacy-preserving applications across AI, DeFi, RWA, big data and more.
The iExec ecosystem allows any participant to control, protect, and monetize their digital assets ranging from – computing power, personal data, and code, to AI models – all via the iExec RLC token, driving an asset-based token economy.
- Price: $0.9591
- Market cap: $69.42M 0.97%
- Volume (24h): $4.13M 27.21%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 5.9%
- Holders: 25.18K
- Total supply: 86.99M RLC
- Max. supply: 86.99M RLC
- Circulating supply: 72.38M RLC
Exchanges: Upbit: RLC/USDT, Bitget: RLC/USDT
ArcBLOCK (ABT)
ArcBlock is a full-stack Web 3 development platform that natively integrates Decentralized Identity, AI Agents, and modular cross-chain architecture. It offers a unified framework for building scalable dApps, enabling developers to create applications that are interoperable, user-centric, and AI-capable by default.
ABT is the platform’s utility token, used for payments, access, and operations. Arcblock (ABT) stands out as a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem designed to revolutionize the development and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps).
- Price: $0.7628
- Market cap: $75.28M 2.9%
- Volume (24h): $340.32K 9.07%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.4487%
- Holders: 24.23K
- Total supply: 186M ABT
- Max. supply: 186M ABT
- Circulating supply: 98.55M ABT
Exchanges: Gate: ABT/USDT, Uniswap v3: ABT/ WETH
METER STABLE (MTR)
Meter, developed by Meter.io, is the first uncensorable money that is fast, metastable in value and independent of fiat system.
It retains your purchasing power with a design that anchors MTR to 10 KWH electricity price proven to be more stable adjusted for inflation than any fiat currency over the last 60 years. Each MTR is mined by consumption of 10 KWH electricity using SHA256 PoW. The equilibrium price economics of MTR is derived from the cost of production and the PoW miners’ arbitraging behavior.
- Price: $0.4842
- Market cap: $189.7K 0%
- Volume (24h): $80.93K 3.69%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 42.72%
- Total supply: 391.72K MTR
- Self-reported circulating supply: 391.72K MTR
ORIGIN TRAIL (TRAC)
OriginTrail is an ecosystem building a trusted knowledge infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI). It addresses the challenge of misinformation in the AI era by ensuring the origin of information and enabling discoverability of the world’s most important knowledge and real-world assets (RWAs).
OriginTrail is creating a verifiable Internet for decentralized AI by empowering world-class brands and builders. It utilizes its unique Decentralized Knowledge Graph and NeuroWeb blockchain to deliver AI-powered search and solutions for enterprises and individuals worldwide.
- Price: $0.4394
- Market cap: $219.53M 0.15%
- Volume (24h): $1.5M 9.14%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.6873%
- Total supply: 500M TRAC
- Max. supply: 500M TRAC
- Circulating supply: 499.99M TRAC
Exchanges: Bitget: TRAC/USDT, MEXC: TRAC/USDT
INITIA (INIT)
Initia is a network for interwoven rollups combining an L1 and an interwoven system of customizable appchains.
Initia’s opinionated rollup framework allows teams to build application-specific blockchains with full-stack customizability while enshrining shared standards across the entire system to build a unified multichain world. Initia VIP programmatically distributes INIT to create economic alignment that encourages all actors within the ecosystem to care about the success of Initia. VIP provides Interwoven Rollups with a means to attract and retain users while building demand for INIT.
- Price: $0.4172
- Market cap: $67.37M 10.29%
- Volume (24h): $89.92M 170.96%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 133.15%
- Total supply: 1B INIT
- Max. supply: 1B INIT
- Circulating supply: 161.44M INIT
Exchanges: Bybit: INIT/USDT, Gate: INIT/USDT
