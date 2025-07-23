Top 5 Depin Tokens To Watch Below 2M Market Cap In July 2025

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) tokens support protocols that decentralize physical infrastructure—like storage, computing power, AI services, and networking—using blockchain incentives.
Instead of centralized providers (e.g. AWS, Google), DePIN projects harness spare hardware, IoT devices, and distributed nodes globally, enabling trustless, scalable infrastructure funded and governed by token holders.
Crust Network (CRU)
Crust Network is a Polkadot-based decentralized storage platform that secures Web3 assets—such as NFTs, dApps, and personal cloud files—through a distributed node network and a hybrid MPoW + GPoS consensus model.
Crust ($CRU) is a utility token within the Crust ecosystem which serves many different utilities. The most important utilities and functionalities of the CRU token are listed below: Staking to maintain GPoS consensus, Collateral for storage providers to provide storage services , Used to cover transaction fees, Purchase storage or other cloud services and On-Chain governance mechanism.
- Price: $0.07147
- Market Cap: $1.01 M
- 24‑h Volume: $255,826
Exchanges Traded: Listed on CoinMarketCap’s CEX and DEX sections—including Mexc, Gate, BitMart, HTX
Bepro Network (BEPRO)
Bepro Network is an Ethereum-based DePIN powering decentralized backend services—like revenue distribution, prediction markets, and game settlement—within its task marketplace. The BEPRO token enables staking, governance, and payment within the ecosystem.
- Price: $0.0001598
- Market Cap: $1.59 M
- 24‑h Volume: $336,600
Exchanges Traded: Actively traded on Gate, KuCoin, CoinEx, Uniswap V2/V3, and other CEXes and DEXes
Sallar (ALL)
Sallar transforms smartphones into nodes in a decentralized compute network built on Solana, enabling global mobile devices to contribute CPU power for AI, big data, cryptography, and scientific tasks in return for ALL tokens.
The Sallar network operates by rewarding users with Sallar tokens ($ALL) in exchange for sharing their device’s computational power. These tokens can be earned as rewards and further increased by holding them in a blockchain sub-wallet within the Sallar app. Users can connect to the network easily through the Sallar app, where they are assigned a blockchain sub-wallet for managing tokens. Token accumulation occurs in increments, capped at 20 Sallar per device. Users holding more tokens in their sub-wallet receive additional rewards, incentivizing both engagement and retention within the network, helping maintain stability and scalability.
- Price: $0.0005837
- Market Cap: $1.05 M
- 24‑h Volume: $20,844
Exchanges Traded: Featured on Solana DEXes (e.g. Raydium ALL/SOL)
WeSendit (WSI)
WeSendit is a Swiss-rooted DePIN merging Web2 and Web3 file sharing, offering encrypted data transfers and decentralized storage across BNB Chain and other networks to protect user privacy.
The WeSendit ecosystem is powered by its native cryptocurrency, WSI, which serves as a utility token to unlock various advantages within the Web3 environment. Users can access WeSendit’s services through popular apps like Trustwallet and Metamask, providing a seamless and secure experience. The platform’s live MVP demonstrates its commitment to delivering user-friendly and reliable tools.
- Price: $0.001287
- Market Cap: $1.01 M
- 24‑h Volume: $78,100
Exchanges Traded: Listed on Gate, plus BNB‑Chain DEXes such as PancakeSwap V2/V3 and additional CEX/DEX venues.
Shieldeum (SDM)
Shieldeum operates secure AI datacenter nodes on BNB Smart Chain, offering encrypted hosting, threat detection, liquidity farming, and governance via its SDM token. It aims to serve Web3 enterprises and crypto users with decentralized computing.
The Shieldeum ecosystem contains Datacenter Servers producing Computing Power that enable a suite of advanced services, including application hosting infrastructure, data encryption, threat detection, and high-performance computing tasks protecting Crypto holders and Web3 Enterprises.
- Price: $0.004929
- Market Cap: $1.35 M
- 24‑h Volume: $1.06 M
Exchanges Traded: Supported on MEXC, Gate, Thena Fusion, and multiple BSC‑chain DEX platforms listed by CoinMarketCap.
