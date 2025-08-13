Top 5 Internet Computer Ecosystem Tokens Below 20M Market Cap To Watch In August 2025

The Internet Computer ecosystem has steadily grown into one of the more intriguing spaces in the blockchain world, offering a decentralized platform that aims to rebuild the internet as we know it.
These lesser-known assets often represent early-stage opportunities with strong development teams, innovative use cases, and potential for significant upside.
This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
ORIGYN (OGY)
By creating tamper-proof decentralized digital certificates, ORIGYN authenticates and tracks valuable real-world assets (RWAs) such as gold, diamond, art, and luxury goods. Built on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), ORIGYN ensures transparency, security, and efficiency in the certification and management of these assets. ORIGYN was established in 2020 by a team of innovators dedicated to transforming asset certification through blockchain technology.
- Price: $0.002505
- Market cap: $19.61M 3.99%
- Volume (24h): $185.41K 72.38%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.9506%
- Total supply: 10.41B OGY
- Circulating supply: 7.82B OGY
EXCHANGES: BitMart: OGY/USDT, Gate: OGY/USDT
GOLDAO (GOLDAO)
Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol, are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. As an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), Gold DAO is governed by its community via GLDGov tokens, allowing decentralized decision-making.
- Price: $0.02141
- Market cap: $15.14M. 0.15%
- Volume (24h): $3.21K 77.07%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 0.02122%
- Total supply: 992.37M GOLDAO
- Circulating supply: 707.05M GOLDAO
EXCHANGES: ICPSwap: GLDGov/ICP, ICDex: GLDGov/ICP
DMAIL NETWORK (DMAIL)
Dmail Network is the next generation blockchain-based email which builds a comprehensive platform, integrating the functions of message communication, asset management, and data storage. In the end, Dmail Network will be a basic infrastructure tool for users to come into the Web 3.0 era and a bridge that links Web 2.0 users to easily use blockchain services. DMAIL Network is revolutionizing digital communication by leveraging blockchain technology to offer a secure, decentralized messaging platform.
- Price: $0.05354
- Market cap: $6.16M 3.61%
- Volume (24h): $2.23M 0.75%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 36.23%
- Total supply: 200M DMAIL
- Max. supply: 200M DMAIL
- Circulating supply: 115.21M DMAIL
EXCHANGES: KuCoin: DMAIL/USDT, MEXC: DMAIL/USDT
DECIDEAI (DCD)
DecideAI is revolutionizing intelligence with its AI ecosystem, benefiting users, contributors, and developers through advanced LLMs. DecideAI is an ecosystem designed to meet the needs of the high-end, specialized Large Language Model (LLM) market. DecideAI aims to create an open-source, transparent, and secure AI infrastructure that democratizes access to high-quality data and models while protecting user privacy.
- Price: $0.01005
- Market cap: $4.91M 0.34%
- Volume (24h): $85.49K 23.88%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 2.04%
- Total supply: 981.47M DCD
- Max. supply: 1B DCD
- Circulating supply: 488.67M DCD
EXCHANGES: LBank: DCD/USDT, MEXC: DCD/USDT
OPENCHAT (CHAT)
OpenChat is a fully featured, decentralized chat application, running on the Internet Computer blockchain. It has direct messages and private groups like WhatsApp and Signal, public groups like Telegram, and “communities” which are like Slack workspaces or Discord servers. It is a responsive, progressive web application (PWA) which scales to take advantage of any screen size and integrates with devices in a similar way to native apps, including push notifications. You can find the full development roadmap here.
- Price: $0.1515
- Market cap: $4.53M 0.57%
- Volume (24h): $120.89K 5.37%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h): 2.79%
- Total supply: 100.76M CHAT
- Circulating supply: 29.94M CHAT
EXCHANGES: LBank: CHAT/USDT, BitMart: CHAT/USDT
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
