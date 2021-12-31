Top 5 Highest Traded Metaverse Coins To Watch In 2022

As 2021 is coming to an end, several Metaverse projects show great potential next year. With an exceptional trading volume and overall valuation, the Metaverse coins in this article are the current leaders in crypto. Let’s look at the top five highest traded Metaverse coins right now, with a great potential for 2022, ordered by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
5. Chromia (CHR) – $110 million
Launched in May 2019, Chromia is a platform for Metaverse projects that makes it easy to build decentralized applications in the real world. Featuring a unique architecture, Chromia plays well with Ethereum apps and enables developers to code applications significantly faster.
Multiple hyped-up games are built on Chromia, including My Neighbor Alice, a play-to-earn blockchain-based game with a market cap of $378 million. In addition, Chromia also features Mines of Dalarnia, which has a market cap of $260 million.
Currently, CHR is trading at $0.80, with a 24-hour volume of $110 million. Its market cap is $456 million, with a circulating supply of 567.3 million CHR.
You can purchase Chromia on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, and more.
4. MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) – $133 million
Scheduled to be released in 2022, My Neighbor Alice is a farm and builder game currently built on the Chromia blockchain. The game allows users to buy virtual islands and upgrade them with unique items, enabling players to monetize their island.
ALICE is the native ERC-20 token that’s built on the Ethereum blockchain. It enables holders to play, invest, stake, and be a part of the My Neighbor Alice ecosystem. The game will be launched in Spring 2022 and is currently one of the most hyped-up Metaverse coins and projects.
At writing, ALICE is trading at $12.30, with a 24-hour volume of $134 million. Its market cap is $376 million, with a circulating supply of 30.6 million tokens.
You can purchase ALICE on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Poloniex, Crypto.com Exchange, and more.
3. Axie Infinity (AXS) – $184 million
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain-based games, so popular in fact that the team behind the game built a whole blockchain specifically for the game. The blockchain is called Ronin and is a sidechain of Ethereum.
Axies are monsters with specific traits and can be upgraded or traded. Players can use their Axies to battle other players in an arena and earn rewards.
2022 is looking to be a massive year for Axie as the team will continue expanding vertical and horizontal development across critical pieces of infrastructure. According to their product pipeline, Battles V2, RON, and Land Gameplay will be released next year, which could quickly catapult AXS to new heights.
At writing, AXS is trading at $92.04, with a 24-hour volume of $184 million. Its market cap is a whopping $5.6 billion, with a circulating supply of 60.9 million tokens.
You can purchase AXS on most major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, FTX, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Gemini, Kraken, and more.
2. Decentraland (MANA) – $510 million
One of my personal favorites and a pioneer in 3D Metaverse projects is Decentraland, a 3D blockchain-based virtual platform enabling a multitude of experiences along with a way for users to purchase Land assets and monetize them.
Decentraland has been open to the public since February 2020 and is the longest-running 3D Metaverse project in crypto. The only other project that comes close to what Decentraland offers is The Sandbox.
Anyone can check out Decentraland by visiting their official website and connecting using MetaMask on Chrome. Make sure that your wallet is set on the Ethereum chain, and have fun exploring!
While Decentraland is already one of the highest-valued projects on the market, as more and more platforms are built on Decentraland, MANA can easily double or triple in price next year.
At writing, MANA is trading at $3.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $518 million. Its market cap is $5.95 billion, with a circulating supply of 1.82 billion tokens.
You can purchase MANA on most major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Kraken, FTX, Uniswap, and more.
1. The Sandbox (SAND) – $1.1 billion
As the second-highest valued Metaverse project on the market following Decentraland, there’s no doubt that The Sandbox has excellent potential for next year. With their Alpha season one completing successfully, the team is soon gearing up for a second Alpha season.
The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based 3D Metaverse, allowing users to buy plots of Land and monetize them. It offers a gamified experience that includes quests, games, and challenges to earn rewards. The Sandbox also features the SAND token, which is used as the native currency on the platform.
Since The Sandbox features a downloadable client, it has unbeatable quality compared to other Metaverse projects. The best way to describe The Sandbox’s world is a Minecraft and Fortnite hybrid.
Currently, SAND is trading at $5.82 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.1 billion. Its market cap is $5.3 billion, with a circulating supply of 919 million tokens.
You can purchase SAND on most major exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, FTX, Uniswap, Kraken, Bitstamp, and more.
