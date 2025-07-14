Top 5 Decentralized Exchange Tokens To Watch Below 10M Market Cap In July 2025

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are platforms built on blockchain networks (often Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, etc.) that facilitate peer‑to‑peer trading of tokens without centralized intermediaries.
Instead of depositing funds into centralized wallets, users retain control of their assets and execute swaps directly via smart contracts. Key benefits include enhanced privacy, fewer intermediaries, and often lower fees, though liquidity and slippage can vary.
Governance tokens tied to DEX platforms may provide holders with voting rights, liquidity incentives, staking opportunities, and fee‑rebate mechanisms. Below are five DEX‑related tokens under $10 million market capitalization.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
Biswap (BSW)
Biswap (BSW) is the native token of Biswap DEX on BNB Chain—offering ultra‑low swap fees (0.1%), yield farms, launchpad services, staking, and governance features. Token holders earn fee rebates and liquidity rewards.
Biswap promises the lowest transaction fees of any BSC exchange at 0.1% and vows to be committed to innovation in DeFi through its high-quality products and services. Its referral system allows users to invite others and receive referral fees from farms, launch pools, swaps, and a lottery.
Biswap’s core products include the standard DEX functions like an AMM, liquidity pools, yield farming, an NFT marketplace, and an IDO launchpad
- Price: $0.01586
- Market Cap: $10.55 million
- 24 h Volume: $11.53 million
Exchanges Traded On: Available on Gate.io, Bitget, MexC, Kucoin, LBank, HTX, and via the Biswap platform directly on BNB Chain.
Volt Inu V2 (VOLT)
Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) is a community-led meme and DeFi token on Polygon, designed with deflationary mechanics, staking, farming, and token burns. Evolved from Voltswap ecosystem offerings into broader utility aims.
In addition to the classic revenue streams such as: Blue chip NFTs – Stablecoin staking – Big and medium cap altcoins – Yield farms, $VOLT will generate passive income that will benefit all hodlers through NFTs fractionalization that will be distributed to top holders and through the acquisition of nodes that will allow for continuous revenue generation to be funneled back into $VOLT.
- Price: $0.0000001567
- Market Cap: $8.58 million
- 24 h Volume: $512,724
Exchanges Traded On: VOLT is listed across multiple centralized exchanges including OrangeX, Gate, Bitget , Kucoin, MEXC, and also on decentralized Polygon‑based trading platforms.
Shadow Exchange (SHDW)
Shadow Token (SHDW) is the native governance and utility token of Shadow Exchange, a decentralized concentrated‑liquidity platform (part of the Sonic ecosystem). Token holders access staking, fee sharing, and platform voting features.
Shadow Exchange operates with an automated market maker (AMM) framework that supports stable and volatile asset pairs.
The platform offers trading, liquidity provision, and yield opportunities through a system of gauges and emissions. Users can lock SHADOW tokens to receive xSHADOW, which grants governance rights and influence over the distribution of rewards across various liquidity pools. By voting for specific pools, xSHADOW holders can direct token emissions, enabling a dynamic and community-driven incentive structure.
- Price: $22.78
- Market Cap: $8.26M
- 24 h Volume: $1.72M
Exchanges Traded On: Primarily traded on Shadow Exchange itself, plus available on external venues like LBank , MexC, Bingx, Bitmart.
AirSwap (AST)
AirSwap (AST) powers the Ethereum‑based AirSwap protocol, a peer‑to‑peer token trading system that uses off‑chain peer discovery and on‑chain settlement. AST enables governance, node staking, and fee incentives.
AirSwap’s ecosystem includes three main products: Instant, Spaces, and DexIndex. Instant allows users to quickly buy and sell tokens, Spaces offers customizable NFT marketplace platforms, and DexIndex provides a comprehensive index of decentralized exchanges. Each product is designed to enhance user experience and broaden the scope of decentralized trading.
- Price: $0.04376
- Market Cap: $7.63 million
- 24 h Volume: $777,108
Exchanges Traded On: AST is listed on centralized exchanges including Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, CoinEx, and also available on DeFi swap platforms supporting ERC‑20 trading.
dHedge DAO (DHT)
dHedge DAO (DHT) is the governance token behind dHedge, a decentralized, non‑custodial asset management platform built on Ethereum and Synthetix. Users can follow or create investment strategies via synthetic asset pools; token holders participate in governance and fee distribution.
dHedge further claims to be a one-stop location for managing investment activities on the Ethereum blockchain where users can put their capital to work in different strategies based on a track record of performance.
- Price: $0.1347
- Market Cap: $7.96 million
- 24 h Volume: $7.97k
Exchanges Traded On: DHT is actively traded on a small number of exchanges CoinEx, and via on‑chain DEX swap protocols.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
