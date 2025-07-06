Top 5 Centralized Exchange Tokens To Watch Below $2M Market Cap In July 2025

Centralized exchange (CEX) tokens are native digital assets issued by centralized trading platforms.
They often provide holders with trading fee discounts, staking rewards, governance rights, and platform-specific utilities. These tokens vary widely in circulation, trading volume, and exchange availability.
Below are detailed profiles of five promising CEX or exchange-adjacent tokens, all currently below (or hovering near) a $2 million market cap threshold.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order.
ProBit Token (PROB)
ProBit Token is the proprietary token of ProBit Global, a centralized exchange that offers fee reductions, VIP tier access, and token sale benefits. PROB facilitates governance and staking incentives for engaged users.
The token also plays a pivotal role in ProBit’s referral program, rewarding users who bring new participants to the platform. This incentivizes community growth and engagement. Furthermore, PROB is integral to trading competitions, where participants can leverage their holdings to gain competitive advantages and earn rewards.
Beyond these benefits, PROB can be utilized to purchase other cryptocurrencies on the ProBit Global platform, adding flexibility to users’ trading strategies. The token’s utility extends to governance, where holders can participate in decision-making processes that shape the platform’s future.
- Price: $0.038541
- 24‑Hour Volume: $170,233
- Market Cap: $1.71M
Exchanges Traded: Probit Global
OpenOcean (OOE)
OpenOcean is a cross-chain DEX aggregator that sources liquidity across major blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and others. It offers low-slippage, fee-free routing (excluding underlying gas costs), and users benefit from OOE token-based platform incentives.
Empowered by the self-developed intelligent algorithm, OpenOcean splits routes across various liquidity pools and offers optimized swap returns which takes price, slippage and costs into total consideration. Additionally, as a powerful DeFi middleware, OpenOcean also offers robust APIs for swaps, DCA, limit orders, and meme trading – enabling dApps and developers to seamlessly integrate advanced trading functionalities into their platforms.
- Price: $0.003948
- 24‑Hour Volume: $161,766
- Market Cap: $1.98M
Exchanges Traded: MexC, Gate.io exchange, Kucoin.
EXMO Coin (EXM)
EXMO Coin is the native ERC‑20 token of EXMO, a well-established European crypto-fiat exchange operating since 2014. EXM holders enjoy lower trading fees, referral bonuses, and interest-earning opportunities via EXMO’s Earn program.
Within the EXMO platform, EXM is utilized for various purposes, such as paying for services, receiving bonuses, and reducing trading fees. These features make it a versatile tool for traders looking to maximize their benefits on the exchange. The token’s role in reducing trading fees is particularly appealing, as it provides a cost-effective way for users to conduct transactions.
- Price: $0.008149
- 24‑Hour Volume: $629,649
- Market Cap: $874,991 (circulating supply: 107,375,446 EXM)
Exchanges Traded: Available exclusively on EXMO across multiple trading pairs, notably EXM/USDT, Uniswap V4.
PowerTrade Fuel (PTF)
PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) powers the PowerTrade options and derivatives trading platform built on Avalanche and Ethereum. Traders use it to access discounted fees, staking benefits, and governance features—similar to tokens like DYDX.
As the PowerTrade platform continues to grow with over 100,000 live option contracts. Also, deep liquidity across 80+ altcoins PTF stands at the center, powering a truly modern options trading experience.
- Price: $0.008814
- 24‑Hour Volume: $57,658.27
- Market Cap: $205,461 (circulating supply: 23,311,586 PTF)
Exchanges Traded: AscendEX
Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT)
Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) is the utility token for a next-gen crypto derivatives platform featuring ultra-low-latency trading engines designed for high-frequency execution. Its technology mirrors the performance standards of traditional exchanges, running order books in L3 cache for near-nanosecond order matching.
As a second-generation cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, Globe has had time to learn from the missteps of the previous generation Globe has a unique exchange architecture to tackle this – Matching and risk engines run in colocation on high frequency trading hardware – This allows for the entire orderbook to be kept in L3 cache at all times and nanosecond latencies between services yielding faster-than-NASDAQ message processing rates to avoid overloads
- Price: $0.003396
- 24‑Hour Volume: $97.7k
- Market Cap: $540k
Exchanges Traded: Gate.io exchange
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
