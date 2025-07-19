Top 5 Cosmos Ecosystem Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

In the vast and ever-evolving landscape of crypto, the Cosmos ecosystem has quietly built a reputation for fostering interoperability and innovation.
While the spotlight often falls on its larger players like ATOM or DYDX, a closer look reveals a number of promising, under-the-radar tokens still flying below the $10 million market cap mark.
These lesser-known projects often go unnoticed by mainstream investors, yet they play vital roles in the broader Cosmos network. In this article, we’re taking a deep dive into five of the most compelling low-cap tokens in the Cosmos ecosystem—projects that, despite their modest valuations, are backed by strong fundamentals, intriguing use cases, and dedicated development teams.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order. All data and information are from CoinMarketCap.
PERSISTENCE ONE (XPRT)
Persistence One (XPRT) is a specialized Layer-1 blockchain built on CometBFT, designed to power a diverse ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Its primary focus is on unlocking the liquidity of staked assets, a critical aspect in the evolving DeFi landscape.
By leveraging its expertise in DeFi, IBC interoperability, and security, Persistence One aims to provide robust solutions for liquidity provisioning and yield generation through various DeFi protocols.
- Price:$0.03519
- Market cap :$7.51M. 0.45%
- Volume (24h) : $406.02K 29.15%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :7.68%
- Total supply :213.37M XPRT
- Circulating supply : 213.36M XPRT
Exchanges: Gate: XPRT/USDT, KuCoin: XPRT/USDT
SENTINEL (DVPN)
Sentinel (DVPN) is a decentralized protocol that revolutionizes the way virtual private networks (VPNs) operate. By leveraging blockchain technology, Sentinel enables the creation of decentralized VPN (dVPN) networks using open-source modules and a peer-to-peer (p2p) bandwidth network.
This innovative approach allows users to buy and sell bandwidth in a secure, transparent manner, eliminating the need for centralized VPN providers.
- Price:$0.0003003
- Market cap :$6.83M 3.41%
- Volume (24h) :$179.88K. 19.7%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :2.65%
- Total supply :32.15B P2P
- Circulating supply :22.73B P2P
Exchanges: Osmosis: USDC/P2P, KuCoin: DVPN/USDT
STRIDE STAKED TIA (stTIA)
stTIA is a token representing staked TIA, created through the Stride protocol, enabling easy conversions to the original tokens and facilitating transactions, transfers, and participation in DeFi activities.
TIA is the native token of Celestia, a modular data availability network. With Stride, users can liquid stake their tokens on any Cosmos chain using Stride (a sovereign zone). Users receive staked tokens immediately when they liquid stake. Rewards accumulate in real time to staked token holders.
- Price:$2.20
- Market cap :$5.8M. 0.22%
- Volume (24h) :$4.73K. 71.08%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :0.08125%
- Total supply: 2.62M stTIA
- Circulating supply :2.62M stTIA
Exchanges: Osmosis: stTIA/TIA
KIMA NETWORK (KIMA)
Kima is a blockchain-based platform that addresses the growing need for seamless interoperability between Web3 ecosystems and traditional financial systems.
The platform provides a universal financial infrastructure that enables smooth and secure transactions across various asset classes, including digital assets, fiat currencies, and securities. Kima’s core mission is to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and legacy financial institutions, making cross-ecosystem transactions, liquidity management, and asset transfers more efficient and secure.
- Price:$0.08660
- Market cap :$4.53M 8.05%
- Volume (24h) :$301.27%. 1.29%
- Vol/Mkt Cap (24h) :6.64%
- Holders :9.50K
- Total supply :210M KIMA
- Max. supply :210M KIMA
- Circulating supply :52.4M KIMA
Exchanges: Gate: KIMA/USDT, MEXC: KIMA/USDT
STRIDE STAKED OSMO (stOSMO)
Stride Staked OSMO, or stOSMO, is a representative token for staked OSMO. It is derived through the process of liquid staking OSMO using the Stride protocol.
It can be converted back to the original tokens at any point. stOSMO permits seamless transactions, transfers, and participation in DeFi activities. But unlike the staked ATOM token, stOSMO is liquid, meaning it can be sold, transferred, or used in DeFi.
- Price: $0.2635
- Market cap: $4.08M 3.74%
- Volume (24h) :$3.88K. 1.94%
- Total supply :15.5M stOSMO
- Circulating supply : 15.5M stOSMO
Exchanges: Osmosis: stOSMO/OSMO, Kujira Fin: stOSMO/OSMO
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
