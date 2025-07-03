Top 5 Analytics Tokens To Watch Below $10M Market Cap In July 2025

From DeFi trading to AI-driven automation, real-time analytics and intelligent infrastructure are becoming critical pillars of Web3. Data is everything!
That’s where analytics tokens come in. That’s by powering platforms that help developers, traders, and enterprises make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions. While many top-tier analytics projects like The Graph or Chainlink dominate headlines, a new wave of low-cap analytics tokens (under $10 million market cap) is quietly building powerful tools. These are for on-chain insights, automation, and decentralized data access.
Below, we spotlight four promising tokens, namely: SubQuery (SQT), DexCheck AI (DCK), PARSIQ (PRQ), and Graphlinq (GLQ). Of Course, with each offering unique utility and poised for growth in the booming data economy of crypto.
Note: This list is sorted in no particular order
SubQuery Network (SQT)
Overview
SubQuery Network is a decentralised indexing and query protocol that enables blockchain developers to build data-rich decentralized apps more easily. It powers fast data indexing, high-throughput RPC requests, and AI inference hosting, supporting slices of data needs for thousands of developers.
Token Utility
SQT is a utility and governance token used to incentivize participants (delegators, indexers) within SubQuery’s ecosystem. It’s also used for transaction fees and protocol governance on both mainnet and layer-2 solutions like Base.
Market Stats (approx.):
- Price: $0.00115
- 24 h Volume: ~$313 K
- Market Cap: ~$3.1 M
- Circulating Supply: ~2.73 B
Exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Coinbase, as well as DeFi aggregators.
Why It Matters:
- Developer-first: SubQuery abstracts blockchain indexing and storage complexity so devs can build quickly.
- Infrastructure backbone: Its multi-chain support (Polkadot, Near, Ethereum, Base) and high throughput are powering next-gen apps.
DexCheck AI (DCK)
Overview
DexCheck AI is a real-time on-chain intelligence platform delivering trading insights and alerts from across DeFi. It uses AI and community-sourced data to gain momentum in the DeFI + AI sector.
Token Utility
Holding $DCK unlocks full access to DexCheck’s dashboard with premium DeFi/InfoFi tools, governance participation, staking rewards, and boosted benefits via their REPS social reward system.
Market Stats:
- Price: ~$0.0067
- 24 h Volume: ~$638 K
- Market Cap: ~$4.5 M
- Circulating Supply: ~678M / Max 1B
Exchanges: Gate.io, KuCoin, MEXC, HTX, BitMart, Binance among others.
Why It Stands Out:
- Rapid adoption: Top community contributors can earn up to 8K $DCK/week through consistent insights.
- Layered utility: From AI analytics to staking to community-driven rewards, DexCheck blends DeFi and social.
PARSIQ (PRQ)
Overview
PARSIQ is a blockchain monitoring and automation platform that lets users set custom triggers on on-chain events. It uses Reactive Smart Contracts to execute automated actions when predefined conditions are met.
Market Stats:
- Price: ~$0.0213–$0.0263 (data varies)
- 24 h Volume: ~$120–$126 K
- Market Cap: ~$6.3–6.7 M
- Circulating Supply: ~310 M PRQ
Exchanges: Primarily Uniswap V2/V3, Poloniex.
Why It’s Noteworthy:
- Automation + monitoring: Reacts to on-chain triggers (e.g. transfers, price thresholds).
- Interoperability layer: Works across Ethereum and other chains, making it ideal for cross-chain apps.
- First-mover advantage: Among the earliest to offer reactive contracts on-chain at scale.
Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ)
Overview
Graphlinq is a no-code, visual on-chain workflow builder. The platform allows users to create and execute automated tasks (like NFT minting, DeFi yields, alerts) without programming.
Market Stats:
- Price: ~$0.0175–0.0185
- 24 h Volume: ~$195–330 K
- Market Cap: ~$6–6.3 M
- Circulating Supply: ~340 M GLQ of a 500 M max supply.
Exchanges: MEXC, Gate, CoinEx, KuCoin, Uniswap.
What Makes It Unique:
- No-code power: Users can connect chains and services via API-like visual building blocks.
- Strong community tools: Includes marketplace to share and monetize custom workflows.
- AI & automation synergy: Positioned at the intersection of Web3 automation and AI orchestration.
Comparison Table
|Token
|Price
|24 h Vol
|Market Cap
|Key Utility
|SQT
|$0.00115
|~$313K
|~$3.1 M
|Decentralized indexing, RPC, AI hosting
|DCK
|$0.0067
|~$638K
|~$4.5 M
|DeFi analytics, staking, governance
|PRQ
|$0.02–0.026
|~$125K
|~$6–6.7 M
|Smart triggers, monitoring, automation
|GLQ
|$0.0175–0.0185
|~$195–330K
|~$6–6.3 M
|Visual on-chain workflow builder
Why Analytics & Data–Driven Tokens Matter
- Infrastructure pillars – Indexing, alerting, and automation services are critical to scaling Web3.
- Bridging DeFi to AI – DCK and GLQ combine AI insights and workflow engines, supporting advanced trading and automation.
- Enterprises + developers – SQT and PRQ enable business-grade tooling: seamless data access, real‑time triggers, and backend services.
- Early stage yet functional – With caps under $10M, these projects offer real, tangible utility—not concepts—while allowing early entry before maturation.
What to Watch in Coming Months
- SubQuery: Continued launch of RPC & AI inference services, plus integration with Base.
- DexCheck: Scaling community engagement and new AI features for DeFi traders.
- PARSIQ: Expanded cross-chain automation capabilities and developer support.
- Graphlinq: Growth of the no-code ecosystem and potential AI agent integrations.
Final Take
These four sub‑$10 M analytics tokens—SQT, DCK, PRQ, and GLQ—are each advancing distinct pillars of Web3’s data and automation stack. They’re live, with real users and functioning tools, but still early enough for meaningful upside if their ecosystems scale.
As always with emerging tech, perform due diligence—evaluate developer activity, tokenomics, and on‑chain data usage. But for the DeFi, AI, automation space, these projects stand out as practical, user-facing infrastructure with real momentum.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!