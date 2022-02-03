Top 4 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $4 Million to Watch in February 2022

Low market cap Metaverse crypto coins are among the most popular options for new crypto investors looking for underrated projects. This article looks at our pick of the top 4 Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $4 million that you should watch in 2022, ordered by current valuation, lowest to highest.
4. LOCGame (LOCG)
- Market Cap: $3 million
- Unit Price: $0.06
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $186k
Launched in May 2021, Legends of Crypto (LOCGame) is a strategy-based blockchain trading card game. The trading cards feature various icons from the crypto community, each possessing unique artwork, and attributes.
To start playing, users must purchase 15+ unique NFT cards available on OpenSea. The game is an in-browser experience built on Polygon, and users can connect to it via a compatible wallet like MetaMask.
LOCG is the native utility token on the platform enabling users to purchase the NFT cards. In addition, it will be used as the native payment token for various in-game assets and activities.
Legends of Crypto features several modes that players can explore. The Multiplayer PVP mode enables players to compete against opponents and climb to the top of the leaderboard. In addition, LOCGame will feature tournaments with valuable prizes.
Legends of Crypto has excellent community support, and its project has a working product that users can test out. As their ecosystem continues growing and the team continues to develop its game, LOCG is a must to watch in 2022.
You can purchase LOCG from KuCoin, Uniswap, Gate.io, and more.
3. Fear (FEAR)
- Market Cap: $3.6 million
- Unit Price: $0.56
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $270k
Launched in May 2021, Fear is a blockchain-based horror entertainment platform featuring a 2D action/puzzle game alongside a 3D horror adventure game available for users to check out now.
The Fear ecosystem features a dual-token economy with the BLOOD and FEAR tokens. BLOOD is the in-game token created to fuel the FEAR ecosystem of play-to-earn games. The FEAR token is the native token to the platform that users can stake for significant rewards.
The project is still under development, and the team is planning on launching an NFT collection in Q2, along with the full release of Araya. In this adventure horror game, players will be tasked with surviving an abandoned Thai hospital.
If you’re a fan of horror-genre games, I highly recommend checking out Fear.
You can purchase FEAR on KuCoin, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, and more.
2. Mist (MIST)
- Market Cap: $3.2 million
- Unit Price: $0.058
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $2.3 million
Launched in April 2021, Mist is a blockchain-based RPG game built with its proprietary NFT framework. Mist features a dynamic combat style creating a fun and immersive experience for players.
MIST is the native BEP-20 Binance Smart Chain token to the platform, utilized for rewards, staking, and in-game currency.
Moreover, Mist is looking to enable users to build custom NFTs on the Mist game infrastructure and trade, buy, and sell NFTs in-game and on 3rd party platforms.
You can purchase MIST on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, LBank, and more.
1. Chronicle (XNL)
- Market Cap: $4 million
- Unit Price: $0.195
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $937k
Launched in 2021, Chronicle (XNL) is a community-powered marketplace and digital studio for NFTs, GameFi, and DeFi. Chronicle features their official licensed NFTs from popular shows like Penn & Teller.
What makes Chronicle unique is their authenticated NFTs from iconic TV shows and films. Users can check out the Chronicle NFT marketplace, which includes collectibles for all price ranges.
XNL is the native utility token to the Chronicle platform, which allows users to access limited edition NFTs, staking incentives, rewards, and discounts on trading fees.
If you’re a fan of NFTs and are looking to explore some unique and rare collections, I highly recommend checking out the Chronicle platform.
You can purchase XNL on PancakeSwap, KuCoin, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
