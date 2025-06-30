Top 3 Undervalued Restaking Tokens Below $2M Market Cap To Watch

Restaking has quickly become one of the most talked-about innovations in DeFi, which is now unlocking new layers of utility and rewards from already-staked assets.
By allowing users to “restake” their tokens across multiple protocols, this concept is reshaping how yield and security are shared across networks.
Today, we highlight a handful of undervalued restaking tokens, each trading below a $2 million market cap. These low-cap plays may not be dominating headlines yet, but they’re building quietly in the background — and could gain serious traction as the restaking narrative continues to grow.
Eigenpie ($EGP)
- Unit Price: $0.9163
- Market Cap: $1.98M
- Volume (24H): $2.1M
Eigenpie is an innovative SubDAO created by Magpie, focusing on the restaking of ETH LSTs via EigenLayer.
As a liquid restaking platform for Ethereum, Eigenpie’s core mechanism enables users to turn their Native ETH and liquid staked ETH tokens (LSTs) into isolated liquid restaked ETH tokens (LRTs).
Notable EGP Price Data To Pay Attention To:
- All-time high was recorded on Sep 27, 2024 at a price unit of $9.69
- All-time low was recorded on Apr 30, 2025 with a price unit of $0.8274
Available exchanges for trading EGP Token includes: Bybit,bitget, Gate.io, HTX, Kucoin, Bitmart and many reputable others.
Pell Network ($PELL)
- Unit Price: $0.002430
- Market Cap: $816.64K
- Volume (24H): $984.47K
Pell Network has built an Omnichain Decentralized Validated Service Network driven by BTC restaking to extend BTCFi into the cryptoeconomic security domain and fully unlock Bitcoin’s security potential.
Pell enhances capital efficiency for stakers and provides developers with an efficient, secure, and affordable way to build validated services.
Building upon our pioneering Omnichain BTC Restaking Network, Pell will accelerate the expansion into building a comprehensive omnichain infrastructure for AI-driven decentralized Finance DeFAI.
Notable PELL Price Data To Watch:
- All-time high was recorded on Mar 20, 2025 at a price unit of $0.01827
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 06, 2025 with a price unit of $0.002263
Exchanges currently available for trading PELL includes : Bybit, Mexc, Gate, Bitmart
AutoLayer ($LAY3R)
- Unit Price: $0.02340
- Market Cap: $30.57K
- Volume (24H): $94.69K
AutoLayer is the largest restaking marketplace with advanced risk-reward analytics, points management, and structured products.
Hosting a full suite of LRTs, LSTs, and other 1-click products that users can restake into, AutoLayer offers more than 20 different assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum restaking.
Notable LAY3R Price Data To Monitor:
- All-time high was recorded on Oct 03, 2024 at a price unit of $0.8806
- All-time low was recorded on Apr 16, 2025 with a price unit of $0.003304
Exchanges available for trading LAY3R includes: Gate.io, Kucoin and many others.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
