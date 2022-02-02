Top 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Coins That Could Explode in February 2022

Last month was quite rough for crypto markets, with many seeing significant price declines. On the upside, February is off to a decent start as Bitcoin and Ethereum manage to hold support. This month, Metaverse crypto coins will likely see major price gains if crypto markets show a reversal. This article looks at the top three underrated Metaverse crypto coins with a low market cap that could explode in February 2022.
3. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- Unit Price: $0.1135
- Market Cap: $103 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $65 million
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is one of the most underrated projects on the market. It’s the most popular Metaverse crypto coin on the market, topping over 1.3 million users last month.
Alien Worlds features a 2D browser-based experience integrated with the WAX and BSC blockchains. The game enables players to mine for Trillium (TLM), which is the game’s native utility token traded freely on the market.
Users can purchase NFT mining tools from WAX’s marketplace AtomicHub and start mining TLM for as low as $5. Players have three slots available for their mining tools and can create a custom mining build based on their budget and goals.
In addition, a great way to earn additional TLM is by staking your existing Trillium on the Binance Smart Chain. This activity is called missions, and staking your Trillium is the same as leasing spacecraft to go on these missions. One benefit to staking your TLM is because, at the end of the missions, players are rewarded with rare NFTs, which can only be obtained via these missions.
Alien Worlds is highly underrated, with a current market cap of $103 million. There are projects with much higher market caps that don’t even have a Minimum Viable Product on the market.
The fact that Alien Worlds is the most popular crypto game month after month speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of this project, and it’s a must to watch in February 2022.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, KuCoin, FTX, and more.
2. Wilder World (WILD)
- Unit Price: $1.72
- Market Cap: $143 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $4.8 million
Launched in May 2021, Wilder Worlds is one of the most anticipated ultra-realistic Metaverse crypto coins on the market. The team is building their realistic Ethereum based Metaverse with Unreal Engine 5, utilizing the latest tech to provide users with an immersive and exciting experience.
While the game is still in development, Wilder Worlds already has an active Metaverse Market featuring several NFT collections, including cars, sneakers, buildings, and much more.
In recent news, Wilder World announced their partnership with Ledger, the industry’s premier security & hardware provider.
Welcome to #Wiami Team @Ledger 🏝
The #WilderNation is thrilled to partner w/ one of the industry's premier security & hardware providers.
The "Ledger Loft" security & education hub will aim to keep our citizens safe via play-2-learn activities.
📰🔗👇https://t.co/biotPB1Hzp pic.twitter.com/qApbqG2neB
— Wilder World (@WilderWorld) January 31, 2022
Wilder World is building the Ledger Loft, aiming to educate users via sage play-to-earn activities.
With a vibrant economy ahead of the game launch and significant partnerships underway, Wilder World is a highly underrated project worth watching in 2022. The current valuation of $143 million is relatively undervalued compared to the $500 million market cap earlier in the year.
You can purchase WILD on Uniswap and KuCoin.
1. Revomon (REVO)
- Unit Price: $0.39
- Market Cap: $9.6 million
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $837k
Launching in April 2021, Revomon (Revolution Monsters) is a Pokemon-inspired Metaverse project featuring an online monster trainer that fully integrates NFTs with cutting-edge VR, enabling players to create real value in a virtual world.
The project features a play-to-earn model rewarding users for participating in its ecosystem, alongside a DAO that shapes the project’s future. Revomon’s beta Metaverse is now available on Quest and other devices, and users can experience the Metaverse for themselves.
Revomon’s Metaverse is built with the Unity game engine. The gameplay involves users taming Revolution Monsters and assembling their army of Revomons to take on quests, battles, and much more. There are currently 151 Revomon monsters that users can attempt to capture.
With a market cap of under $10 million, Revomon is a highly underrated project worth keeping an eye on in February 2022. In addition, the fact that the team launched a Quest app speaks to the competence of the development team, making Revomon a truly immersive Metaverse crypto coin.
You can purchase REVO on Uniswap, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
