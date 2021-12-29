Top 3 Underrated Metaverse Coins With a Market Cap of Under $5 Million

There’s no doubt that Metaverse coins will continue to dominate crypto markets in 2022. One of the more attractive options for choosing a crypto Metaverse coin to invest in is looking for low market cap projects. This article looks at the top three underrated Metaverse coins that you probably haven’t heard of that have a market cap of under $5 million, ordered by total valuation, lowest to highest.
3. DeFi Degen Land (DDL) – $3.6 million
DeFi Degen Land is a Metaverse platform featuring play-to-earn games for the Binance Smart Chain and Cronos network.
Currently, users can check out their red light green light game available on BSC and CRO, similar to the one featured in Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game. It’s refreshing to see projects like Degen Land launch with a product that users can check out, rather than a long whitepaper that includes promises of greatness.
The DeFi Degen team consists of three team members, each contributing their skills to the platform. The team is anonymous to the public but has been Doxed by Blockpass & KYCastle.
When it comes to the DDL token, it’s a BEP-20 deflationary token that lives on the Binance Smart Chain. It has a 15% buy and 16% sell tax, which is reasonable.
At writing, DDL is trading at $0.00002421, with a 24-hour trading volume of $250k. Its market cap is $3.6 million, with a circulating supply of 150 billion tokens.
You can purchase DDL on PancakeSwap and CoinTiger.
2. MetaverseX (METAX) – $4.1 million
Launched in October 2021, MetaverseX is a decentralized virtual world play-to-earn building game supporting NFTs. Users can own virtual land in their Metaverse, similar to how Decentraland and The Sandbox have it set up.
What separates MetaverseX from other projects is that it already has fully-playable game users can check out on their official website. MetaverseX’s virtual world is essentially a Minecraft mod that anyone can access via a browser wallet like MetaMask.
MetaverseX features adventures that enable players to take on bosses, a PVP arena to challenge others, and a daily quests system allowing users to claim rewards. Last but not least, MetaverseX features a marketplace that enables players to trade loot and creations and make a profit doing so.
At writing, METAX is trading at $1.65, with a 24-hour trading volume of $219k. Its market cap is $4.1 million, with a circulating supply of 2.5 million METAX.
METAX is a BEP-20 token that lives on the Binance Smart Chain. You can purchase the token on PancakeSwap, Gate.io, MEXC, Hoo, and ZT.
1. AcknoLedger (ACK) – $4.9 million
AcknoLedger describes itself as a gateway to Web3 Metaverse and Gaming NFTs. It’s a global consortium that maps, monetizes, and distributes digital assets across all the Metaverses and Gaming NFTs.
AcknoLedger looks to index all the NFTs across gaming Metaverses like Decentraland, The Sandbox, Gods Unchained, and more. ACK’s data aggregation will provide traders and investors with a clear picture of the economies of various Metaverses to make informed decisions when it comes to purchasing, trading, or collecting digital assets.
In addition, AcknoLedger is looking to help monetize existing Web2 and Web3 platforms through their APIs and channels.
Last but not least, AcknoLedger is looking to take charge in marketing and distributing the content across various Metaverses by tracking interoperability and exploring trading opportunities for institutional and retail investors.
At writing, ACK is trading at $0.3, with a 24-hour trading volume of $348k. Its market cap is $4.9 million, with a circulating supply of 15.8 million ACK.
ACK is a BEP-20 token that lives on the Binance Smart Chain. You can purchase ACK on PancakeSwap and MEXC.
