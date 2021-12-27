Top 3 Trending Cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap Gaining The Most Price Today

With the number of cryptocurrencies being released on the market every day, there’s no shortage of projects that see significant price gains. This article lists Top 3 trending cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap that gained the most price today, ordered by 24-hour price gain, lowest to highest.
MetaPets (METAPETS) +24.92%
As the name suggests, MetaPets introduces highly personalized Pets to the Metaverse. It will feature an NFT Collection, augmented reality games, and a dApps ecosystem for your virtual pets.
In addition, MetaPets will provide a custom pet NFT launchpad, allowing users to fully customize their pets and adopt any specific traits that you’d like.
Last but not least, MetaPets will design a breeding dApp, enabling users to mix your customized NFT MetaPets with others and even mix various breeds to create one-of-a-kind never-seen-before offspring.
When it comes to the team behind MetaPets, they claim their CEO’s name is Dee N, and they provide a picture. However, I couldn’t find the CEO’s LinkedIn to verify the authenticity. As such, I would assume that the team behind the project is anonymous.
At the time of writing, METAPETS is trading at $0.0000000002543 (that’s nine zeroes), up 24.92% in the past 24 hours. The reason it has such a low unit price is due to the incredibly high supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 METAPETS (that’s 100 quadrillion).
METAPETS has a fully diluted market cap of $25 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.7 million. Most of the trading volume is coming from PancakeSwap, which would be the best place to purchase METAPETS at this time.
Clifford Inu (CLIFF) +31.91%
Clifford Inu is the second-most trending meme coin on CoinMarketCap. As the name suggests, the project is themed after Clifford the Big Red Dog, the children’s show from the 2000s. CLIFF is built on the Ethereum blockchain and features a highly deflationary economy.
Due to the deflationary mechanic, CLIFF will reinvest a percentage of the marketing wallet into yield-bearing assets, with profits generated reintroduced into the project.
What separates Clifford Inu from other projects is CLIFF will look “outwards” when generating funds to support the project. These profit-generating tactics include investing in blue-chip NFTs, stablecoin staking, yield farming, and much more.
We’ve covered Clifford Inu before last week when it was also trending on CoinMarketCap and saw significant price gains. It seems that their tokenomics are keeping the bullish momentum and high trading volume coming.
At the time of writing, CLIFF is trading at $0.0001068 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.7 million. Its fully diluted market cap is $107 million, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens.
You can purchase CLIFF on Uniswap.
Spooky Shiba (SPOOKYSHIBA) +49.66%
Spooky Shiba is a play-to-earn mobile zombies game available on iOS and Android devices. SPOOKYSHIBA is the native cryptocurrency to the project that claims to be the most rewarding stealth-launched Shiba token.
Like MetaPets, Spooky Shiba’s team features a user named “Lowgun Paul,” clearly a play on words on the famous YouTuber Logan Paul. Meaning the team behind the project should be assumed as anonymous.
One remarkable fact about Spooky Shiba is its high supply of one quintillion tokens. That’s 1 with eighteen zeroes! Thankfully half of the initial supply war immediately burned and sent to a dead wallet.
At writing, SPOOKYSHIBA is trading at $0.000000000005542 (that’s 11 zeroes), with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 million.
Currently, the only place to purchase SPOOKYSHIBA is PancakeSwap, trading it for WBNB.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
Data Source: CoinMarketCap
