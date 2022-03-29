Top 3 Most Traded Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $200 Million

There are hundreds of Metaverse crypto coins, each offering a unique project and vision in an attempt to capture their share of the market. One way to judge the success of a project is by looking at the 24-hour trading volume, which can signal community support, long-term potential, and overall bullish sentiment. This article looks at the top three most traded Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $200 million in March 2022.
Note: The list below is ranked by 24-hour trading volume, lowest to highest.
3. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $62 million
- Market Cap: $107 million
- Unit Price: $0.876
Launching in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a 2D Metaverse crypto game featuring an action-adventure experience with procedurally generated levels. The game involves users combining various in-game resources and mining tokens, improving their character’s skill and gear, searching for rare artifacts and relics, and unlocking the secrets of the MoD universe.
Since Mines of Dalarnia is a blockchain-based game, all in-game assets are tokenized as NFTs, providing players full ownership of their characters, tools, and equipment. Moreover, the game lets users buy virtual real estate and become landowners, allowing players to generate a passive income.
Mines of Dalarnia is built on the Chromia (CHR) blockchain; a relational blockchain built explicitly for Metaverse games that make it faster and more intuitive for developers to deploy various dApps.
Mines of Dalarnia is available for players to explore as the game is in its Alpha release currently. Users can play the demo and experience the MoD Metaverse for themselves. Keep in mind that users must make an account on the Chromia blockchain to start playing.
DAR is the primary utility asset for Mines of Dalarnia, enabling users to claim rewards, purchase in-game assets, and interact with the MoD universe.
You can buy DAR on PancakeSwap, Binance, Gate.io, Crypto.com, and more.
2. Verasity (VRA)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $136 million
- Market Cap: $119 million
- Unit Price: $0.02687
Launched in April 2019, Verasity (VRA) is a leading Metaverse project looking to enter the $160 billion AdTech market and tackle it with its unique Proof of View (PoV) protocol.
Verasity’s Proof of View mechanism can distinguish between a bot and human traffic and looks to solve the widespread issue of online traffic fraud. Online traffic fraud is one of the most prominent issues with online content. As the number of bot farms continues to rise, the illegitimate views waste valuable advertiser dollars, which get spent on invalid traffic. In addition, the fake traffic also reduces the publishers’ conversion rates, contributing to an overall decline in the conversion rates across the industry.
Verasity’s proprietary Proof of View protocol, powered by blockchain, is looking to solve the issue of online traffic fraud by utilizing blockchain technology.
In addition, Verasity features its Esports platform called VeraEsports. Recently, VeraEsports partnered with one of the largest Metaverse games on the market, Axie Infinity, where the team will be trialing Verasity’s Proof of View protocol in its GalAxie Cup.
Verasity has one of the most robust communities, and the project manages to stay at the top of the charts when it comes to trading volume, signaling tremendous long-term potential. In addition, VRA has been one of the top performers this week, rising by over 30% in the past seven days.
The primary utility asset for Verasity’s platform is VRA, enabling users to receive rewards and interact with various aspects of its ecosystem.
You can buy VRA on Poloniex, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKX, Bittrex, Hotcoin Global, and more.
1. Alien Worlds (TLM)
- 24-hour Trading Volume: $144 million
- Market Cap: $111 million
- Unit Price: $0.1225
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is currently one of the most popular Metaverse crypto games on the market. It’s a Metaverse NFT-based game revolving around users mining Trilium (TLM), the primary utility asset of the platform.
Alien Worlds was built on the WAX blockchain but features native integration with the BNB chain, enabling users multiple ways to earn rewards. As one of the few cross-chain Metaverse crypto games, the team behind Alien Worlds proved that it has a solid grasp on blockchain development, and the project has some of the best potential to see significant price gains during crypto’s next bull market.
There are two ways to earn TLM in Alien Worlds. The first way is to purchase NFT mining tools from WAX’s AtomicAsset marketplace. While some tools can be cheap, costing under $1, others can be expensive, costing over $1,000. The better the tool, the more mining power it has.
The second way to earn TLM is by staking your Trilium on the BNB chains and leasing spacecraft to send on missions. Each mission ranges from 2 to 12 weeks. The longer the mission, the more considerable the rewards. In addition, users can receive up to 5 rare NFTs after each mission.
As one of the most popular NFT-based games on the market, Alien Worlds featured over 400k users in the past 30 days. Its current market cap of $111 million makes the project extraordinarily undervalued, and we highly recommend keeping a close eye on it.
If you haven’t checked it out yet, we recommend creating an account on the Wax Cloud Wallet and attempting to mine TLM, it’s 100% free to start, and you will even receive a free NFT!
TLM is the primary utility asset on the platform, used to reward users for their efforts and gameplay. Trilium is also cross-chain compatible, featuring both a WAX and a BNB version. Moreover, TLM is a governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals that shape the project’s future.
You can purchase TLM on Binance, LATOKEN, FTX, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, MEXC, ZB.COm, LBank, Tokocrypto, WaxirX, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: ixpert/Shutterstock.com