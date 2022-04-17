Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Games With a Market Cap Below $8 Million to Watch in April 2022

There are dozens of Metaverse crypto games on the market, each featuring their unique styles, models, and teams. Some games are still in their early development stages, while others are live on the mainnet. Today we look at our pick of the top three underrated Metaverse crypto games with a market cap below $8 million to watch in April 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) – $7.883 million
Launching in October 2021, Blockchain Monster Hunt is a top-rated Pokemon-inspired Metaverse crypto game built on the Ethereum blockchain and integrated with the BNB and Polygon chains.
As the name suggests, the game involves players collecting and hunting monster NFTs, similar to the popular Pokemon GO app.
The mainnet version of the game is officially live. We recommend checking it out if you’re looking for an underrated and undervalued Metaverse crypto game that could see significant price gains in the near future.
Blockchain Monster Hunt is also the world’s first multi-chain Metaverse crypto game that connects players from different blockchain communities, enabling users to play and earn in an abundantly diverse world of monsters. Blockchain Monster Hunt currently supports several blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, KuCoin, Moonbeam, Ambros, and Avalanche.
The primary utility asset on the platform is BMCM, a cross-chain token facilitating all game activities such as purchasing in-game assets, increasing catch power and boosting success rate, loss prevention, high-risk rewards, etc. In addition, BCMC is a governance token enabling holders to vote on proposals initiated by the DAO.
You can buy BCMC on QuickSwap, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, MEXC, ApeSwap (BSC), Uniswap, Hoo, etc.
2. FaraLand (FARA) – $7.885 million
Launched in June 2021, FaraLand is the BNB chain project describing itself as the biggest war game on the blockchain. The game features Android and iOS versions, with an upcoming PC client launching later this year.
FaraLand features both PVE and PVP modes enabling users to explore the FaraLand world and the races living on the continent to find a way to seal Demon Lord Beelzebub.
During their journey, players collect heroes from several different races to overcome tough challenges. During a quest, each choice the player makes can alter the storyline and expose their heroes to various mysteries and hidden treasures.
FaraLand features a robust NFT marketplace with over 992k items sold and a total trading volume surpassing 3.2 million FARA (roughly $1 million). Users can browse hundreds of objects and materials on the marketplace to upgrade their gaming experience.
Most NFTs on FaraLand’s marketplace are highly affordable, costing under $3.
In addition, FaraLand features a staking dashboard enabling holders of the FARA token to earn significant rewards on their holdings. Currently, the TVL (Total Value Locked) for FARA is $3.5 million, signaling the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
To explore FaraLand’s ecosystem and access the marketplace, users must connect with a Web3 compatible wallet like MetaMask, and we recommend checking it out.
FARA is the primary BEP-20 asset on the platform, enabling users to interact with its Metaverse, buy NFTs on the marketplace, stake the tokens on the finance dashboard, farm liquidity, etc.
You can buy FARA on LBank, MEXC, PancakeSwap, Biswap, Decoin, Hoo, XT.COM, etc.
1. Revomon (REVO) – $7.999 million
Launching in April 2021, Revomon (REVO) is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto game. It features a Pokemon-inspired blockchain-based experience integrating the latest VR technology by combining it with blockchain tech and NFTs to enable players to earn rewards by playing the game and collecting monsters within its ecosystem.
The game also features the popular P2E model, making it fun and engaging for players to earn rewards by playing the game.
Revomon is developed with the Unity game engine, and users can currently check out the game’s beta version on Oculus Quest devices. Interested players can download and install the game on their Oculus devices via Sidequest, one of the most popular apps for downloading newly released games for VR.
Revomon also features a robust DeFi finance dashboard allowing holders of the REVO token to stake it for rewards, farm liquidity to support the project, engage in DAO governance, browse NFTs, and much more.
Users can connect to the platform via a Web3 wallet like MetaMask. We recommend checking it out if you’re looking to hop on early on an exceptionally underrated Metaverse crypto game that could see significant price growth during the next crypto bull run.
With a current market cap of sub $8 million, Revomon is one of the most undervalued projects on the market with real utility. Revomon was recently featured in Binance’s most valuable builder IV projects, signaling the tremendous long-term potential of Revomon.
The primary utility asset on the platform is REVO, featuring both BEP-20 and ERC-20 versions on the BNB and Ethereum blockchains. REVO can be used to stake it for rewards, purchase in-game assets, governance, liquidity farming, etc.
You can buy REVO on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Gate.io, XT.COM, BKEX, CoinTiger, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Before buying any Metaverse coins or investing in any Metaverse crypto games, always do your research.
