Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Unit Price Below $6 (March 2022)

Metaverse Crypto coins remain among the most popular options for traders and investors looking for underrated and undervalued projects that could see significant price gains later this year. Some of the most popular options are coins with a relatively low unit price, which means users on a budget can still accumulate a good amount of tokens. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a unit price below $6 to watch in March 2022, ordered by the current price, lowest to highest.
3. Adshares (ADS) – $4.53
Launched in August 2017, Adshares is a Metaverse project providing advertising space, a monetization platform, and a Web3 protocol for ads in the Metaverse. You could compare Adshares to Google’s Adsense, the leading ad provider for content on the current Web2 internet.
Adshares allows users to place ads in virtual worlds, tackling an emerging sector in VR/AR. Adshares features a proprietary Adserver platform enabling users to rent space in its Metaverse, including blockchain games, NFT galleries, etc.
For a brief overview of what Adshares is all about and how it works, check out this explainer video:
In addition, Adshares features a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, providing voting power to ADS token holders. Users can vote on proposals that will shape the future of Adshares and influence the direction that the project will take.
With the emerging Metaverse and Web3 markets, Adshares is a must-watch in 2022 and beyond as the team continues to expand its ecosystem. Adshares manages to maintain a relatively high market cap (currently over $100 million), speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
ADS is the native utility token on the platform, featuring deflationary economics. ADS is utilized for ad payments, fees, distribution as rewards, governance, and more.
You can purchase ADS on QuickSwap, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, BitMart, ApeSwap, Graviex, Changelly PRO, and more.
2. Ethernity Chain (ERN) – $5.38
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity Chain is one of the most underrated Metaverse projects featuring the first NFT market for fully licensed and authenticated art pieces. Ethernity Chain features partnerships with leading brands in collectibles, sports, technology, content, and more.
Ethernity chain currently features over 30 collections with over 100k NFTs. Its marketplace features a wide range of categories such as Martial Arts, Crypto, Fighters, History, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer, Cars, and much more.
Suppose you’re looking for brand named NFTs, we highly recommend checking out Ethernity’s marketplace. Specifically, some of the best NFTs include sports-themed designs from leading teams and iconic players.
Ethernity recently announced the upcoming mint list of a highly anticipated NFT collection called Exorians, part of the Exorian Universe.
The #Exorians are rising. 🚀
Have you joined the Discord yet? 🌐
Join here: https://t.co/AS3izdR2cz https://t.co/T6panoRYfg pic.twitter.com/G68JCb2yJj
— ETHERNITY (@EthernityChain) March 22, 2022
We highly recommend joining the Exorians Universe discord group to stay up to date with the latest development of this highly underrated project.
In addition, Ethernity’s token has been performing exceptionally well this week, gaining over 25% in price over the past seven days.
ERN is the platform’s primary utility asset used to purchase NFTs on the marketplace. In addition, ERN is used to receive access to exclusive drops, whitelists, and more.
You can purchase ERN on Poloniex, Binance, OKX, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
1. Highstreet (HIGH) – $5.89
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet is yet another underrated Metaverse project featuring a brand-new immersive MMORPG title built natively with the Unity game engine and integrating the latest trends in blockchain tech.
Highstreet has been one of the top performers this week when it comes to Metaverse crypto coins, gaining over 50% in price over the past seven days. Highstreet’s Metaverse is exceptionally well designed, and the project is a must-watch in March 2022.
Highstreet currently features a virtual island called Solera, enabling users to purchase real estate in the luxurious tower in Highstreet City called The Solarium.
The game involves users taking on various roles such as Archers and Brawlers, protecting cities from monsters, and earning tokens as rewards. The game incorporates the popular play-to-earn and free-to-play model to incentivize users to participate in its ecosystem and economy.
Highstreet’s community consists of artists, gamers, and crypto enthusiasts, and we highly recommend signing up for the Alpha by submitting your email on the official website.
Check out this trailer for Freshmint Island to get an idea for Highstreet’s Metaverse design:
Highstreet features a dual token economy consisting of HIGH and STREET tokens. HIGH tokens are the governance tokens on the platform, while STREET is the main utility asset enabling users to purchase in-game items and more.
Highstreet features an exceptionally high trading volume to market cap ratio. It consistently performs exceptionally well when it comes to price, making this a highly underrated project with great long-term potential.
You can buy HIGH tokens on PancakeSwap, Binance, LBank, Uniswap, Gate.io, Nominex, LBank, MEXC, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!