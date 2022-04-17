Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $95 Million to Watch in April 2022

Metaverse crypto coins and cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways this weekend, making it an excellent opportunity to accumulate underrated projects that could show significant price gains in Q2 2022. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $95 million, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) – $78 million
Launched in December 2020, Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is an immersive collectible platform across mobile, AR, and VR with unique gaming, social, and creative experiences enabled by the blockchain and NFTs.
While the name may suggest otherwise, Terra Virtua Kolect isn’t part of the Terra Luna ecosystem. Terra Virtua features a robust NFT ecosystem built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform features a robust NFT marketplace enabling users to collect NFTs and make a profit trading them.
The primary NFTs on the platform are called vFlects. These are 3D robot NFTs native to the Terra Virtua Kolect platform. There are dozens of various vFlects available, with many exceptionally affordable, like the Colbert vFlect, starting at $10.
If you’re looking for unique and affordable NFTs, we recommend checking out Terra Virtua Kolect’s marketplace, as you’re bound to find great-looking NFTs. You can purchase the NFTs via credit card, Ethereum, or TVK.
TVK is the primary utility asset on the platform, enabling users to interact with its Metaverse, purchase NFTs, etc.
With a current market cap of $78 million, TVK is a highly underrated NFT and Metaverse project that’s a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond as the team continues expanding its ecosystem. TVK also featured a Prestige system enabling users to stake their TVK in return for exclusive benefits like early access to NFT drops, exclusive NFTs that aren’t available on the marketplace, and much more.
You can purchase TVK on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Paribu, Bitrue, Coinone, ZB.COM, BKEX, Hotcoin Global, etc.
2. Alien Worlds (TLM) – $93 million
Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is the most popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, surpassing 900k users over the past 30 days. The game revolves around users mining the TLM (Trilium) token via two primary methods.
Players can obtain Trilium by mining various planets in the Alien Worlds ecosystem via NFT tools that can be purchased on WAX’s Atomic Assets marketplace. Since Alien Worlds is built on the WAX blockchain, users must sign up for the WAX Cloud Wallet, which integrates with the platform.
Alien Worlds has also integrated with the BNB chain, and the token is cross-chain compatible. Users can also earn TLM by staking their BNB Trilium for periods of 2-12 weeks and making a significant percent return, along with rare NFTs after each mission.
We highly recommend checking out Alien Worlds if you’re looking for a passive play-to-earn game to play that’s easy to learn and doesn’t require too much maintenance. Simply log into Alien Worlds a few times a week to lease spacecraft to send on missions and enjoy the massive rewards roll-in.
Alien Worlds is currently the most popular Metaverse crypto game on the market, and you can’t go wrong betting on it. During the next crypto bull run, TLM could see significant price gains and might even break the record for the number of users. Even during this bear market, the game engages almost one million monthly users. That number is expected to rise significantly when the hype around cryptocurrency comes back later in the year.
The primary utility asset on the platform is Trilium (TLM), distributed to users as a reward for playing the game and participating in its ecosystem.
You can purchase TLM on LBank, FTX, MEXC, Binance, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, WazirX, ZB.COM, etc.
1. Verasity (VRA) – $94 million
Launched in April 2019, Verasity is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech market with its unique Proof of View protocol.
Verasity’s Proof of View protocol can distinguish between human and bot traffic and is looking to solve the significant issue of ad fraud online.
Illegitimate traffic reduces conversions for advertisers and revenue for publishers, wasting valuable marketing dollars which could be spent growing the ecosystem and the underlying market. Verasity is looking to solve that problem by using the blockchain and its Proof of View protocol to discard fraudulent traffic from analytics platforms. This means advertisers will only pay for legitimate human organic traffic that will actually convert.
Verasity’s ecosystem is much more than just a traffic protocol. The project also featured its Esports platform, VeraEsports, which partnered with Axie Infinity last month to test its PoV solution during the GalAxie Cup.
Verasity also featured a wallet called VeraWallet, making it easy for users to receive their VRA rewards for watching content on the platform and managing their assets.
With a market cap of sub $100 million, Verasity is a must-watch in April 2022. The project features a unique one-stop ecosystem of robust dApps and is a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond.
The primary utility asset on the platform is VRA, an ERC-20 token living on the Ethereum blockchain. VRA is distributed to users as a reward for watching content and video on the platform.
You can buy VRA on Hotcoin Global, Bittrex, Poloniex, Gate.io, OKX, KuCoin, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
