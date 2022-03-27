Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $700 Million (March 2022)

Metaverse Crypto coins continue their bullish rise with the Metaverse sector in crypto surpassing $33 billion according to CoinMarketCap, is this a new bull market for crypto? Because the number of projects may be confusing for new traders, we’ve compiled a list of some fantastic Metaverse coins. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $700 million to watch in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Render Token (RNDR) – $619 million
Launched in June 2020, Render Token (RNDR) is a top-rated provider for decentralized GPU-based distributed rendering solutions. The project is looking to revolutionize the digital creation process with a vision to democratize GPU cloud rendering and create a powerful, efficient, and scalable rendering network.
If you’ve ever tried editing a 4K UHD video, you know that traditional rendering technology makes it challenging to speed up rendering times. Even with the latest RTX 30 series graphics cards, it takes a long time to render particles and effects for high-processed and high-quality footage, even for a short segment.
This is where the Render Network comes in. By distributing the rendering process via blockchain technology, RNDR can transform how we render footage and enable even users with low-quality PCs to take advantage of the latest editing software and technology.
The Render network can transform GPU computing into a decentralized ecosystem of connected 3D assets. Use cases for RNDR include Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality, Medical, Gaming, etc.
The native utility token powering the platform is RNDR, enabling decentralized rendering and computing of various 3D assets. RNDR is highly underrated, including industry partners like Sia, Basic Attention Token, Algorand, and more.
You can purchase RNDR on KuCoin, Gate.io, Coinbase, Binance, FTX, Gemini, Huobi Global, Poloniex, Phemex, ProBit Global, MEXC, and more.
2. WAX (WAXP) – $656 million
Launched in December 2017, the Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX) is a specialized Metaverse blockchain built explicitly for NFT-based gaming and next-generation blockchain dApps. The WAX blockchain includes some of the most popular Metaverse games on the market, such as Farmers World, Alien Worlds, Splinterlands, etc.
The WAX blockchain’s primary strength is its approach to transactions, eliminating the ridiculous gas fees of layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum. WAX consensus mechanism features a delegated proof of stake system that utilizes CPU, RAM, and NET to facilitate transactions.
Users can stake their WAXP tokens in exchange for the abovementioned resources, which can be used to complete transactions. In addition, at any point, users can unstake their WAXP tokens and essentially get their money back for all the fees they’ve spent.
Moreover, WAX is one of the most user-friendly blockchains, perfect for those new to cryptocurrency. The WAX ecosystem features the WAX Cloud Wallet, an online crypto wallet integrated into all dApps on the WAX ecosystem. Users can create in seconds and sign up via traditional social platforms like Google, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
We highly recommend checking out WAX if you haven’t already and setting up a WAX Cloud Wallet. Our favorite game built on WAX is Alien Worlds. It’s free to start playing and earning Trilium (TLM) tokens. WAX is perfect for you if you’re looking to get your foot in the door with NFT-based Metaverse gaming and aren’t looking to spend a fortune.
The utility token on the platform is WAXP, utilized for buying NFTs on its Atomic Assets marketplace, staking it for rewards, interacting with its ecosystem, and much more.
You can buy WAXP on Gate.io, KuCoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Huobi Global, Deepcoin, Upbit, and more.
1. Radio Caca (RACA) – $692 million
Launched in August 2021, Radio Caca (RACA) is one of the market’s most underrated and overlooked projects. It’s been performing exceptionally well as of late, rising by over 70% in the past seven days, speaking to the tremendous potential of the project.
RACA is a Metaverse crypto coin with a Decentralized Autonomous Organization at its core, governing the project via proposals. Moreover, Radio Caca includes its Universal Metaverse (USM), an immersive 3D environment powered by blockchain tech.
USM stands for The United States of Mars and is a 3D virtual experience dubbed as “The gateway of colonizing Metaverse.” The game is currently in alpha, and many features will be changed before the final release. However, users can now check out the platform for themselves.
The USM features many similarities to the popular Decentraland Metaverse, but with a few twists of their own. For example, users can fly in various vehicles like in Sci-Fi movies; check out this awesome preview posted on Radio Caca’s official Twitter:
Have you ever imagined flying in the air like in Sci-Fi movies?
Now, you can drive our Simple Aerocraft and fly in the USM.#RACA #USM #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/KyZFcBgAI6
— Radio Caca (@RadioCacaNFT) March 26, 2022
The USM integrates the popular play-to-earn model into its Metaverse, and all in-game assets are tokenized, enabling full ownership to its participants.
In addition, Radio Caca also features its Metaverse game called Metamon. Players can currently check out the game by connecting a Web3 compatible wallet like MetaMask and start playing right away. Keep in mind, to begin playing, users must purchase a Metamon Egg from the shop that can be obtained via RACA tokens.
The primary utility asset for Radio Caca is RACA, an ERC-20 and BEP-20 compatible token featuring both Ethereum and BNB versions. RACA’s utilities include DAO governance, buying in-game assets, interacting with its Metaverse, etc.
You can purchase RACA on Uniswap, Gate.io, LBank, Poloniex, PancakeSwap, MDEX, BKEX, BitForex, Hoo, DigiFinex, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
