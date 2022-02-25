Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $5 Million (February 2022)

Metaverse crypto coins are performing exceptionally well this weekend, with many seeing double-digit percent price gains. Some of the most popular options for traders are low market cap coins. That’s why we decided to compile a list of our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $5 million to watch in February 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) – $2.6 million
Launching its token in October 2021, Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) is a blockchain-based Role Playing Game (RPG) built on the BNB Chain with the Unity engine.
The gameplay revolves around users assembling an army of NFT heroes and taking on battles. Each NFT hero features unique skills and attributes and can be purchased from the platform’s official marketplace.
To start playing, users must visit the platform’s official website and connect with a compatible wallet like MetaMask. Users must purchase an NFT hero to start playing. At writing, the cheapest NFT costs 0.071 BNB, roughly $25 at writing.
With a fully functional game and NFT marketplace, LFW is one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins on the market. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door with NFT and Metaverse gaming, we highly recommend purchasing a cheap hero and trying out the game for yourself.
LFW is a must-watch in February 2022 as the team continues to expand its ecosystem and develop more features for the game.
You can buy LFW on PancakeSwap.
2. Revolve Games (RPG) – $3.1 million
Launched in September 2021, Revolve Games is a play-to-earn blockchain-based Metaverse platform featuring a robust ecosystem plugged into the heart of DeFi. Revolve features a unique, actionable NFT staking system, enabling holders to earn rewards in a distinctive way.
Players in the Revolve Games ecosystem are highly incentivized to play the game, as it increases the value of their NFTs and enables players to earn more rewards.
With their NFT staking mechanics, Revolve Games (RPG) created a unique way to stake, integrating it with gaming. The native token on the platform is RPG, and NFTs are tethered to that asset. The NFT acts as a certificate enabling users to withdraw RPG tokens as rewards.
Unfortunately, the NFT marketplace is still unavailable as Revolve Games is in its early stages. However, users can check out this sneak peek preview of Revolve’s Metaverse:
RPG is the native token on the platform used for in-game activities. In addition, users can currently stake their RPG tokens on Revolve Games’ dashboard to earn passive rewards.
You can buy RPG on PancakeSwap, and ApeSwap.
1. Juggernaut (JGN) – $4.6 million
Launched in September 2020, Juggernaut is looking to build the next generation of blockchain infrastructure to make DeFi and NFTs unstoppable. At writing, Juggernaut offers an NFT exchange, a staking platform, lucky NFT draw games, and a decentralized exchange called JuggerSWAP.
Juggernaut features a unique ecosystem with a vision to help everyone participate in the DeFi revolution. The project is still in its early stages, recently moving to Avalanche and enabling holders to stake tokens for rewards.
Last week, JuggerSWAP launched their 3rd JGN LP staking pool voted into existence by the dJGN Decentralized Autonomous Organization. JuggerSWAP is a staking platform initially launching on Ethereum but has recently moved to the BNB Chain.
Overall while Juggernaut is still in its early stages, its JGN token is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can buy JGN on Gate.io, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, MEXC, and more.
