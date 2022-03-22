Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $375 Million to Watch in March 2022

Today, crypto markets are showing bullish momentum, with many Metaverse crypto coins seeing significant price gains. There are quite a few Metaverse crypto coins to choose from on the market, each offering a unique take on NFTs, Gaming, and Virtual Reality. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $375 million to watch in March 2022, ordered by the current market cap, lowest to highest.
3. CEEK VR (CEEK) – $319 million
Launched in June 2018, CEEK VR (CEEK) is a leading live music and concert Metaverse platform including a wide variety of high-quality virtual reality experiences. One unique aspect of CEEK that separates it from other Metaverse projects is its unique world-class partnerships with icons like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, U2, Sting, and more.
In addition, CEEK features its patented VR headset available at major retailers like Target and BestBuy. Moreover, CEEK also features its 4D headphones providing an immersive and engaging experience for live music, entertainment, etc.
CEEK’s mission is to connect fans with stars inside their virtual world. We highly recommend checking out the CEEK platform as it features dozens of experiences, including music concerts, sports events, shows, and more. As the leader in virtual reality live events, the CEEK VR project is a must-watch in March 2022.
In addition, the platform is also working on an NFT marketplace that will enable the ability for true ownership of digital items that will traverse multiple digital reality environments.
Check out this YouTube trailer for a brief overview of CEEK VR venues and worlds:
CEEK is the primary utility token on the platform, including both a BEP-20 and an ERC-20 version. Each CEEK token holder will be able to participate in VR spaces for real-world celebrity concerts, tech talks, award shows, charity fund-raisers, sporting events, and more.
You can buy CEEK on LATOKEN, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC, PancakeSwap, Uniswap (V3), Bancor Network, BKEX, ProBit Global, and more.
2. Ultra (UOS) – $328 million
Launched in July 2019, Ultra describes itself as the first entertainment platform providing various game industry services under a single roof, accessible through a single login: discover, buy, and play games, watch live-streaming feeds, interact with your favorite influencers, participate in contests, and compete in tournaments.
Ultra enables users to download their wallet-only client and create an account that will allow users access to their wallets and secure their username on the platform. Soon, users will be able to discover the best AAA, AA, and indie titles and trade/resell items and NFTs on the marketplace.
The wallet is downloadable for the Windows 10 operating system, and we highly recommend checking it out. Ultra is a must-watch in March 2022 and beyond as the team continues to work on their ecosystem and starts integrating NFTs and games into their client.
Ultra’s blockchain is explicitly built for dApps and gaming that provides a high performance, low fee blockchain infrastructure enabling developers to build apps much faster than traditional layer-1 chains. Ultra features building blocks that anyone can use to integrate blockchain technology in their apps, games, and services.
UOS is the primary utility token on the platform, powering Ultra’s ecosystem and blockchain. UOS will be used to purchase games, services, items, and more. All Ultra features such as beta testing, bug reporting, loyalty programs, and advertising will be powered exclusively by UOS.
As one of the most ambitious projects on the market, Ultra is a must-watch in March 2022 as the team works on developing its desktop client and adding more services and games for users to explore.
You can purchase UOS on Bitfinex, Uniswap, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, etc.
1. Illuvium (ILV) – $374 million
Launched in March 2021, Illuvium describes itself as an open-world RPG adventure game built on Ethereum. Journey across a vast and varied landscape on your quest to hunt and capture deity-like creatures called Illuvials. Discover the cause of the cataclysm that shattered this land.
The game involves players scouring the open-world Metaverse and collecting Illuvials, taking on opponents, completing quests, and creating teams to win battles. The RPG title incorporates the play-to-earn model into its blockchain economy, which rewards users for playing the game.
The battle mechanics for Illuvium are somewhat reminiscent of the 90s title Heroes of Might and Magic, where both teams assemble a team of creatures and take on opponents in a strategy-based exploration game.
For a brief overview of Illuvium’s gameplay and mechanics, check out this gameplay reveal trailer:
While the game is still in development, Illuvium features a staking dashboard enabling ILV holders to stake tokens and receive rewards. At writing, over $894 million worth of tokens were staked on the platform, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
Illuvium features some of the best designs on the market, and the team integrated with Immutable X to say goodbye to Gas fees and enable peer-to-peer trading with instant transactions. As the team continues to develop the game, Illuvium is a must-watch in March 2022 and beyond.
ILV is the primary utility asset on the platform, with a primary utility including governance and in-game activities. Illuvium’s DAO enables holders of ILV tokens to vote on proposals that will shape the project’s future.
You can buy ILV on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Poloniex, Binance, MEXC, ZB.COM, Bitget, Bitkub, ZBG, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
