Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $200 Million (April 2022)

Metaverse Crypto coins continue to trade sideways this weekend as cryptocurrency markets manage to hold support. There are hundreds of Metaverse projects on the market, and it may be hard for new traders to figure out which ones are the real deal and which have good long-term potential. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market capitalization below $200 million to watch in April 2022.
Note: The list below is ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) – $189 million
Launching in November 2021, Mines of Dalarnia is a top-rated Metaverse crypto coin and gaming project built on the Chromia blockchain. It features a 2D play-to-earn game enabling users to mine resources, upgrade their gear, and explore Dalarnia’s expansive Metaverse.
Mines of Dalarnia is built on Chromia; a relational blockchain built explicitly for NFT and Metaverse applications making it easier and faster for developers to deploy dApps on the platform.
Assets in the Mines of Dalarnia Metaverse are tokenized either as NFTs or as digital assets, providing full ownership to players. In addition, users can purchase virtual real estate in the game, creating a passive income stream for players.
Mines of Dalarnia enables users to use various tools and upgrade their setup to earn more rewards from each mining expedition.
While the game is still in its early stages and free for users to explore, the mainnet version is scheduled to launch on April 26th, which means DAR could see significant price gains later this month.
With the current market cap of $189 million, Mines of Dalarnia is relatively undervalued, and the project is a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond.
The primary utility asset for the platform is DAR, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions on the Ethereum and BNB chains. DAR enables users to purchase in-game assets, claim rewards, and interact with its ecosystem.
You can buy DAR on PancakeSwap, Crypto.com, Gate.io, Binance, etc.
2. LUKSO (LYXe) – $190 million
Launched in May 2020, LUKSO is a blockchain framework enabling a series of standards and solutions for digital and physical consumer goods to foster circularity, transparency, and new forms of responsible consumption and production.
LUKSO is built by the creator of the ERC-20 and ERC-725 token standards, featuring a network dedicated to moving blockchain beyond its current DeFi capabilities.
This Metaverse crypto coin is looking to introduce tools to enable a new economy. Those tools include digital certificates and universal public profiles similar to the Ethereum Name Service currently providing short wallet addresses to users.
LUKSO’s Universal Public Profiles will provide permanent identities in the digital world, enabling a universal login to various Metaverses. Users won’t have to remember separate logins and passwords and will be able to use one login to access multiple Metaverses.
LYXe is the primary utility asset on the platform, allowing users to claim their digital certificates and identities in the Metaverse.
You can buy LYXe on Uniswap, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
1. Metahero (HERO) – $197 million
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto coin, with a market cap below $200 million to watch in April 2022.
Metahero is looking to build an ultra-realistic Metaverse enabling users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the digital realm.
The project partnered with Wolf Digital World, the leaders in 3D 16k scanning technology to achieve their visions. WDW is utilized by AAA gaming brands like CD Project, the team behind The Witcher series, and Cyberpunk 2077.
Metahero’s vision is to bring the following ten million people into the Metaverse and increase the adoption of blockchain tech. HERO will serve as the primary utility asset on the platform enabling licensing, NFTs, payment for scanning services, etc.
With a current market cap of $198 million, Metahero is highly underrated and features one of the most robust communities supporting it. We recommend keeping a close eye on this project as the team continues to expand its ecosystem and add features.
You can purchase HERO on KuCoin, LBank, PancakeSwap, LATOKEN, Biswap, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
