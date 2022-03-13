Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $2 Million (March 2022)

Low market cap Metaverse crypto coins remain one of the most popular options for traders and investors alike. Low market cap Metaverse crypto coins with real utility are hard to find, but we did the research for you and compiled a list of three awesome projects below $2 million worth keeping an eye on in March 2022, ordered by the current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. ETNA Network (ETNA) – $917k
Launched in March 2021, ETNA Network (ETNA) is a Metaverse crypto coin looking to connect NFT and GameFi applications in a single ecosystem.
ETNA Network includes their governance token ETNA, built on the BNB chain utilizing the BEP-20 token standard.
One can think of ETNA as a crypto galaxy, aiming to be a one-stop shop for interconnected crypto products and technologies. ETNA Network is a multi-utility ecosystem with products that cut across Gaming, NFT, DeFi, and more.
ETNA Network currently includes their play-to-earn game users can download on PC and explore. Keep in mind to start playing, users must purchase an NFT from the marketplace. There are dozens of NFTs on ETNA’s marketplace costing roughly $150-$160 at writing.
With the current market cap of under $1 million, ETNA is highly undervalued and a must-watch in March 2022. In addition, there’s almost $400k in liquidity on PancakeSwap. For a project with such a long market cap, the high amount of liquidity speaks to the tremendous long-term potential of this project. In addition, Unlike other projects, it features a Minimum Viable Product along with an NFT marketplace and a play-to-earn Metaverse game.
You can buy ETNA on MEXC, PancakeSwap, and CoinTiger.
2. Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) – $1.1 million
Launched in July 2020, Darwinia Commitment Token is the leading utility asset on the Darwinia Network. The Network is a Web3 cross-chain bridge providing an entrance to Polkadot’s ecosystem.
Darwinia’s Network is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and supports Ethereum dApps, along with providing them with an option to migrate to cross-chain versions. Moreover, Darwinia makes it relatively easy for projects to upgrade to Polkadot and launch their Parachain.
Darwinia features a dual-token economy consisting of the KTON and RING tokens. Users can earn KTON by locking up RING tokens. RING tokens are the primary utility asset on the platform used for transactions, staking, gas fees, and contract execution fees.
You can purchase KTON on Uniswap, Poloniex, Gate.io, and more.
1. LOCGame (LOCG) – $1.9 million
Launched in May 2021, LOCGame, also known as Legends of Crypto Game, is our top pick for the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins below $2 million. LOCGame features icons and influencers from the cryptocurrency world with in-game assets tokenized as NFTs.
To start playing, users must purchase 15 unique NFTs. You can buy the NFTs from LOCGames’ official OpenSea collection, currently featuring over 400 owners and over 11k items listed on sale. The current floor price of the NFTs is 0.009ETH, roughly $23 at writing.
LOCGame includes a campaign mode enabling players to fight epic crypto legends and celebrities. In addition, LOCGame features a single-player mode and classic PVP modes where users can test their skills. LOCGame is easy to learn but hard to master, and the game’s unique concept makes this project a must-watch in March 2022.
Currently, the game is in the Alpha 2.0 release, and players can check it out by visiting the official website.
LOCG is the native utility asset for the game, utilized for various aspects and governance. LOCG provides incentives for players and encourages participating in the ecosystem.
You can buy LOCG on KuCoin, Hotbit, Uniswap, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
