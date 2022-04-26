Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $13 Million to Watch in April 2022

Metaverse crypto coins are showing bullish momentum today as most cryptocurrencies are up a few percent. Bitcoin and Ethereum also manage to register single-digit percent price gains, making it an excellent opportunity to accumulate underrated projects for crypto’s next bull run. Today we look at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with a market cap below $13 million to watch in April 2022, ordered by the current capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. ONSTON (ONSTON) – $9.6 million
Launched in November 2021, ONSTON is an ecosystem and a multi-metaverse platform integrating several virtual reality platforms, marketplaces, and more. ONSTON will build game, culture, economy, and communication platforms in its Metaverse using the ONSTON team’s virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.
The ONSTON team is looking to combine AR/VR technology with facial recognition to provide users with an engaging and immersive experience. Users of the ONSTON ecosystem will be able to travel across various digital worlds and enjoy a diverse collection of content.
The project’s primary inspiration is Second Life, enabling users to expand and own their living spaces, buy buildings on the Onverse platform, and place furniture to customize their lands. In addition, participants will be able to do various activities like staying at a hotel, traveling abroad, creating items, and displaying/selling artwork.
The platform features the Onverse marketplace, which enables users to trade NFTs that can be utilized on the platform’s collection of Metaverses.
While currently in its infancy, the project is still in development. ONSTON’s 3D virtual world is scheduled to release in Q2 2022, making this a must-watch in April of this year.
You can purchase the native ONSTON token on KuCoin, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Bittrex, MEXC, Poloniex, Phemex, Hotbit, DigiFinex, and more.
2. ZooKeeper (ZOO) – $10.6 million
Launched in April 2021, ZooKeeper (ZOO) is a top-rated gamified Yield Farming protocol creating a fun and engaging experience for users to learn about Yield Farming and earn significant rewards from it.
The ZooKeepers ecosystem features a decentralized exchange and an automated market maker built on Wanchain. ZooKeeper enables users to mine ZOO and WASP tokens to earn considerable rewards by providing liquidity to the protocol in various stablecoins like USDT and USDC.
If you’re looking for an underrated Yield Farming protocol to put your stablecoins to work, we recommend checking out ZooKeeper, as it’s one of the most undervalued protocols on the market. With a current market cap of $10.6 million, ZOO is a must-watch in April 2022.
The primary utility asset on the platform is ZOO featuring both Avalanche and Wanchain versions and allowing users to stake it and provide liquidity to the protocol for rewards.
You can buy ZOO on TraderJoe, Pangolin, Bitrue, and Wanswap.
1. Polychain Monsters (PMON) – $12.8 million
Launched in March 2021, Polychain Monsters (PMON) is one of the leading Pokemon-inspired NFT and Metaverse coins that features Polymons, comparable to Pokemons. Polymons are NFT-based monsters that users can collect by opening booster packs on the platform.
Polymons come in various rarities and breeds, with the booster pack costing 1 PMON, roughly $3.77 at writing. Each pack contains several Polymons with unique features and attributes. If you’re lucky, you can get your hands on ultra-rare breeds that are pretty powerful.
The Polymon project is also cross-chain compatible with the BNB, Ethereum, and Polygon chains. The game revolves around users collecting Polymon NFTs, completing quests, taking on battles, and earning rewards from the platform.
Over 2 million booster packs have been opened at the time of writing this article, signaling the tremendous long-term potential of this project. In addition, with the current market capitalization of $12.8 million, PMON is one of the most undervalued Pokemon-inspired Metaverse projects available, and we recommend keeping an eye on it in April 2022.
The primary utility asset on the platform is PMON, allowing users to purchase booster packs on the platform and earn rewards.
You can buy PMON on MEXC, Hoo, PancakeSwap, KuCoin, SushiSwa, Gate.io, LBank, etc.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: Eviart/123RF