Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Market Cap Below $1 Million to Watch in March 2022

Low market cap Metaverse crypto coins are some of the most popular options for investors and traders. While the lower the market cap of a project, the higher risk it has, there are great projects out there with sub $1 million market caps that haven’t gotten the recognition they deserve. This article looks at our pick of the top three Metaverse crypto coins with market caps below $1 million to watch in March 2022, ordered by current market capitalization, lowest to highest.
3. SPACE SIP (SIP) – $216k
Launched in October 2021, SPACE SIP is a play-to-earn NFT RPG game developed on the BNB chain. The game involves users acquiring legendary spaceships and powerful weapons to wield them.
Players can send their spaceships to mine SIP tokens, and all in-game assets are owned by players utilizing the ERC-721 standard, which can be traded on the platform’s official marketplace.
SPACE SIP incorporates the play-to-earn model by distributing the SIP token to players for mining and participating in various in-game activities. NFTs can be traded on the official market, and users can mint spaceships and sell them on the marketplace.
The game mechanics feature similarities with the popular Alien Worlds project built on the WAX and the BNB chains. However, SPACE SIP also incorporates a battle royale and boss fight mode that adds more activities to the game.
SIP is the primary utility token for the platform, utilized in the Space Invaders Ecosystem. Players can use SIP to pay for spaceships, open lucky box items, play the game, etc. In addition, SIP is a governance token used to vote on proposals by the project’s DAO.
You can buy SIP on PancakeSwap, MEXC, MDEX (BSC), and Hoo.
2. Bit Hotel (BTH) – $709k
Launched in December 2021, Bit Hotel (BTH) is a play-to-earn social NFT gaming Metaverse enabling users to compete in battles and earn Bit Hotel tokens to acquire native NFTs. Users can incorporate the NFTs in-game as characters, furniture, hotel rooms, etc.
Bit Hotels’ ecosystem incorporates the popular play-to-earn model into its Metaverse, including a staking dashboard, social platform, NFT marketplace, and in-game relationships.
Users can currently check out the investor dashboard on the Bit Hotel website by connecting with a browser-compatible wallet like MetaMask. Moreover, users can check out the NFT marketplace, including limited and unique NFTs released every month.
The game is currently in development and is planned to launch on Desktop, iOS, and Android platforms.
In recent news, Bit Hotel partnered with MILC Platform as one of the first Metaverse media partners for the project, broadcasting high-quality content on the Hotel TVs.
Guests!
We are thrilled to announce our partnership with @MILCplatform
MILC will become one of our metaverse media partners, broadcasting high quality content on the Hotel TVs.
You can expect various intricate metaverse portals to emerge!
Details: https://t.co/ApTNIgmyBz
— Bit Hotel (@playbithotel) March 21, 2022
With a sub-$1 million market cap, Bit Hotel is a must-watch in March 2022, and the team continues its development of the project.
Bit Hotel utilizes a dual-token ecosystem for its economy, incorporating the BTH and BHOTEL tokens. BTH is the primary staking and trading token representing the value of the project, while BHOTEL grants access to events and other in-game activities.
You can buy BTH on MEXC, PancakeSwap, and Bilaxy.
1. ShoeFy (SHOE) – $719k
As the name suggests, launched in October 2021, ShoeFy is an NFT platform for digital collectible shoes. Said NFTs are also called sNFTs, and ShoeFy’s virtual shoes utilize the ERC-721 token standards. ShoeFy also includes its token SHOE, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain.
ShoeFy’s ecosystem will feature several services to incentivize users to participate in its ecosystem, hold SHOE tokens, and purchase sNFTs. The project’s value proposition is as follows:
- Providing liquidity and earning LP tokens
- ShoeFy Governance System
- Own sNFTs and get access to exclusive NFT drops
- Royalties on selling the sNFTs on secondary marketplaces
- Staking sNFTs for SHOE holders, allowing them to earn a portion of the mining and transaction fees.
Even with a sub $1 million market cap, the ShoeFy team continues building and supporting the platform, recently partnering with Bird to bring reliability and integrity to data:
It's time for another partnership!
We've teamed up with @ShoeFyio! They're a platform with the goal of merging the best of both NFT's as well as fungible tokens.
We are excited to provide our ML tools to enhance their ecosystem! Find out more below👇https://t.co/I43mV0dCDw
— Bird (@_birdmoney) March 18, 2022
Suppose you’re a sneakerhead looking to expand your collection to the digital realm. In that case, we highly recommend checking out the ShoeFy platform, it’s currently highly undervalued, and the project is a must-watch in March 2022.
You can buy SHOE on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, and Gate.io.
