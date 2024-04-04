DYDX Token Experiences Bearish Trend Amidst Whale Activity And More Insights To Monitor

The native token of the dydx chain, $DYDX, has encountered a notable bearish trend over the past month, with losses amounting to 19% in the last 30 days and a further 11% decline over the past week.
Recent reports shed light on significant whale activity surrounding $DYDX, particularly involving the renowned Amber Group. An eye-catching transaction occurred as Amber Group transferred a substantial 330,000 $DYDX to the address 0x4E4…4Df6e.
Subsequently, all tokens were promptly recharged into Binance, boasting a value of $1 million.
20 分钟前，Amber Group 向地址 0x4E4…4Df6e 转移了 33 万枚 $DYDX ，随后全部充值进 #Binance，价值 100 万美金
有意思的是，Ai 姨在 @mest_io 中搜索接收地址时，发现它曾参与了 11.15 – 11.18 DYDX 的大额抛售，推动币价下跌 12%；而 2023.11.15 至今，该地址已累计向币安充值 493 万枚… pic.twitter.com/L5wLo4H1lu
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) April 4, 2024
Delving deeper into the transaction history, analyst Ai Ai discovered intriguing insights regarding the receiving address.
Mest_io revealed that the address had previously participated in a large-scale sell-off of $DYDX between November 15th and 18th. This selling spree notably contributed to a 12% downturn in the currency’s price.
DYDX Whale Token Accumulation And Holding
Since November 15th, the address has accumulated a total of 4.93 million $DYDX, valued at an impressive $15.42 million. Despite this accumulation, the address still retains a significant stake, holding 2.53 million $DYDX with a total valuation of $7.69 million.
The flurry of activity surrounding $DYDX reflects the dynamic nature of cryptocurrency markets, where whales wield considerable influence over price movements.
As the token grapples with its recent bearish performance, the actions of major players like the Amber Group continue to shape its trajectory.
Investors and enthusiasts alike remain vigilant, closely monitoring developments within the $DYDX ecosystem amidst ongoing market fluctuations.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: 4559585/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch