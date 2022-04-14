Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins With a Circulating Supply Below 16 Million (April 2022)

There are dozens of Metaverse coins on the market, each featuring unique market caps, unit prices, trading volumes, and circulating supply. Some of the most popular options for new traders are low circulating supply coins since they usually feature higher unit prices, depending on the overall market capitalization. Today we take a look at our pick of the top three Metaverse coins with a circulating supply below 16 million to watch in April 2022, ordered by the current supply, lowest to highest.
3. Highstreet (HIGH) – 12.3 million
Launched in October 2021, Highstreet (HIGH, STREET) is a Metaverse coin that bridges the physical and digital worlds with a brand new MMORPG. The game is built natively with the Unity engine and integrates blockchain technology with its Metaverse.
Highstreet features a limited edition marketplace for brands to enter the Metaverse. In addition, the team features an Initial Home Offering enabling users to purchase virtual real estate on the platform.
The Highstreet world is the home to the continent of Solera and an ever-expanding collection of mysterious islands. Users can explore Highstreet’s Metaverse with friends and play-to-earn by defeating monsters and completing quests in unique regions.
The gameplay involves taking various roles like Archers and Brawlers, clearing monsters, and protecting cities. As users complete missions, they earn tokens which they can use to purchase homes across the vast regions to help expand their base of operations.
We recommend checking out Highstreet’s NFT Marketplace, which currently offers two featured collections called NFT NEKO x White Coffee Cat Rug and FOMO’s Secret, Highstreet’s exclusive genesis Drop.
The Highstreet ecosystem features a dual-token economy consisting of HIGH and STREET tokens. HIGH tokens are the governance assets on the platform, enabling users to vote on proposals that shape the project’s future. In contrast, STREET tokens are the primary utility assets that enable players to purchase various items on the marketplace and interact with its Metaverse.
You can buy HIGH on Binance, LBank, MEXC, PancakeSwap, Nominex, etc.
2. Ethernity (ERN) – 13.4 million
Launched in March 2021, Ethernity (ERN) is the world’s first authenticated and licensed NFT platform. Ethernity brings to the table big-name brands and IPs in sports, content, collectibles, and technology by providing NFT utility in Web3 and the Metaverse.
Ethernity’s marketplace features some of the best-designed NFTs in crypto, with various categories. While some NFTs can cost upwards of $1000, others are extremely affordable, and we recommend those interested in acquiring unique, licensed, and underrated NFTs to check out the platform.
One upcoming feature Ethernity is working on is integrating amazing Avatar NFTs to its platform with the upcoming Exorians Universe collection. Check out a preview of one of the NFTs below:
Ethernity’s platform also offers an upcoming drops platform similar to Theta Marketplace. The drop platform is powered by Polygon, meaning users can purchase NFTs without dealing with absurd gas prices and transaction fees. Ethernity’s Polygon Bridge makes it easy to bridge ERN and ETH with the Polygon chain.
The primary utility asset for Ethernity is ERN, featuring both Ethereum and Polygon versions. ERN is used to buy NFTs on the platform.
You can buy ERN on KuCoin, Poloniex, Gate.io, Coinbase, Binance, QuickSwap, etc.
1. LUKSO (LYXe) – 15.2 million
Launched in May 2020, LUKSO (LYXe) is a blockchain infrastructure providing a series of standards and solutions for physical and digital consumer goods to foster transparency, circularity, and the new forms of responsible production and consumption.
LUKSO is the next project by the creator of ERC-725 and ERC-20 token standards, a network dedicated to moving blockchain beyond its DeFi capabilities.
LUKSO will introduce standards and tools enabling a new economy based on Cultural Currencies, Digital Certificates, and Universal Public Profiles. One can think of LUKSO as the Ethereum Name Service of the Metaverse.
LUKSO’s Universal Public Profiles will enable permanent identities in the digital world, allowing for universal logins that make remembering username and password a thing of the past while providing users full control over their digital and virtual assets.
The native token on the platform is LYXe, representing the Ethereum version so the token. LYXe will enable the LUKSO ecosystem and allow users to claim their identities and digital certificates in its Metaverse.
You can purchase LYXe on KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse coins.
