Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (YGG, XDOGE, VIBE)

Even with today’s crypto bear market, dozens of Metaverse crypto coins see significant price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Yield Guild Games (YGG) +14.30%
Launched in December 2020, Yield Guild Games is a gaming guild with a mission to help its members earn more from popular Metaverse games like Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and more.
As the name suggests, YGG is a gaming clan. The platform features the YGG token, an ERC-20 asset on the Ethereum blockchain. At its heart, YGG is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
To join the guild, users must mint a YGG badge. Since the project is built on the Ethereum blockchain, users must pay the gas fees for creating the badge, which costs roughly $50 at writing.
For those currently playing games like Axie Infinity, joining Yield Guild Games could upgrade your gaming experience, and their strategies could enable you to increase your earnings significantly.
YGG released its complete Q4 2021 report in recent news, including an extensive breakdown of data on investments, projects, and events.
Our full Q4 2021 report on YGG is now up!🏆
This includes an extensive breakdown of data on investments, projects, & events that you would definitely want to see🤓
Full report here 👇https://t.co/7lsZCU1lWl
Read the Article below👇https://t.co/exzQjobDJV
— Yield Guild Games (@YieldGuild) February 22, 2022
You can buy YGG on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Binance, and more.
2. ClassicDoge (XDOGE) +14.54%
Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge (XDOGE) is a Metaverse crypto coin that allows players to create 3D NFTs of their pets and permanently immortalize them on the blockchain.
ClassicDoge also offers traders a staking dashboard to earn up to 500% APR. Quite a significant return compare to other platforms.
✅ Stake || Earn || Collect
🤑 Earn up to 500% APR!
⌚ Limited time only
🐶 Start staking with ClassicDoge now
➡ https://t.co/6LX7zQUGXM#classicdoge #staking #rewards #nft #crypto #bnb #bitcoin #bsc pic.twitter.com/1Nu2mxVnMz
— ClassicDoge (XDOGE) Official (@TheClassicDoge) February 22, 2022
In addition, ClassicDoge features NFT Pet Packs with rewards. Users can collect common, rare, and epic NFTs for high APR staking and market demand.
ClassicDoge has been performing quite well today, rising over 14%.
It’s clear that the crypto community loves their pets, and it comes as no surprise that ClassicDoge has been performing exceptionally well. We’ve seen Shiba Inu-themed coins experience astronomical price gains simply for their dog-themed aspects.
You can buy XDOGE on PancakeSwap.
1. VIBE (VIBE) +21.03%
Launched in September 2017, the VIBE ecosystem is creating a new generation of NFTs and a next-generation standard for blockchain gaming. Powered by their new ERC-20 VIBE token, the platform is built with developers and users in ming on their layer-2 solution VIBEnet.
VIBE’s main feature is their layer-2 sidechain, VIBENet. It can facilitate instant transactions with no gas fees. Moreover, the VIBENet sidechain is highly scalable, built for security and speed. At the time of writing, its sidechain supports ETH, LINK, NEO, and VIBE.
Another selling point for the project is their unique and rare NFT collection, including photorealistic 3D models. Their NFT collection is backed with collateral and enables a risk-free buying opportunity. Moreover, VIBE features a marketplace and a dApp ecosystem that users can check out.
You can buy VIBE on HitBTC or Uniswap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
