Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (VEMP, JGN, PWAR)

Metaverse crypto coins are showing bullish momentum this weekend, with many seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. vEmpire DDAO (VEMP) +39.50%
Launched in September 2021, vEmpire DDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization and Metaverse investment group featuring a unique staking mechanism that allows holders of various Metaverse crypto coins to stake their tokens on the platform for additional rewards.
vEmpire’s vision is to decentralize the Metaverse and empower traders/investors to enter the market space.
In addition to being a gaming guild, vEmpire also features a unique trading card game with an NFT collection currently available on OpenSea.
The project’s NFT collection is called The Founding Soldiers and includes over 500 items with over 130 owners. At writing, the floor price of each collection is 0.088ETH, roughly $245.
One reason for the recent price hike for VEMP might be due to the launch of their new staking pool for the recently released Ape Coin. This means users can receive triple yield APR with no lock-up requirements on their existing APE tokens.
Our latest Medium post goes over the latest news surrounding our brand new Ape Coin staking pool, including how investors can earn dual yield interest and what the benefits of staking with vEmpire are 🔥
👉 https://t.co/93WUSQljUd pic.twitter.com/yY7y7QdFmr
— vEmpire DDAO (Pleb NFT Round 2 Mint On 7th April!) (@vEmpireDDAO) April 1, 2022
The primary utility and governance asset for vEmpire DDAO is VEMP, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions living on the Ethereum and BNB chains.
You can buy VEMP on MEXC, PancakeSwap, DigiFinex, BitMart, CoinW, Bittrex, Gate.io, and more.
2. Juggernaut (JGN) +42.13%
Launched in September 2020, Juggernaut is a highly underrated Metaverse crypto coin offering a robust ecosystem featuring a staking platform, an NFT marketplace, and a DEX (decentralized exchange) JuggerSWAP.
The project’s vision is to help new cryptocurrency enthusiasts get started with DeFi. Juggernaut recently migrated to the Avalanche C-Chain since it offers lower fees and one of the highest liquidities on the market.
In addition, JuggerSWAP launched its liquidity pool enabled by the Juggernaut DAO. JuggerSWAP was built on Ethereum, but since ETH’s blockchain comes with exceptionally high fees, the team migrated to BNB and Avalanche.
Juggerswap is still in its relatively early stages, and with a current market cap of $6.7 million, it’s exceptionally underrated. The project is one of the top performers today, gaining over 42% in the past 24 hours alone, speaking to the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
One reason for the recent price hike could be Juggernaut’s announcement of their charity with Steve Aoki, bringing good to the world via crypto by donating $50k to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.
Proud to announce w/ @steveaoki JGN's upcoming DeFi for Good charity platform! Crypto is bringing some good to the world.
We're donating $50k in $JGN together to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts:
Trx hash: 0x7d934c17765dc66a36b76ac2d3c2a33038272a502e144844175c0e381fca1b23
More soon pic.twitter.com/C52uHnle5b
— Juggernaut DeFi (JGN) #BNB #AVAX (@JGNDeFi) March 31, 2022
The primary utility asset for the platform is JGN, featuring both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions on the Ethereum and BNB chains. JGN can be earned via Juggernaut’s finance dashboard, can be utilized to interact with its DeFi platform, and more.
You can purchase JGN on MEXC, Uniswap, Gate.io, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. PolkaWar (PWAR) +43.94%
Launched in July 2021, PolkaWar (PWAR) is an NFT and DeFi platform that features a 3D blockchain-based game. The project also features an NFT marketplace along with a unique logistics solution that enables users to convert NFTs to physical, tangible items.
PWAR is the primary utility asset on the platform built on the BNB chain. PWAR is used to receive staking rewards, marketplace fees, play-to-earn rewards, governance, etc.
PolkaWar is a must-watch in April 2022 and beyond as the team continues to work on the project and release more features later this year. In addition, The PolkaWar mainnet is scheduled to release this year along with its multichain and logistics marketplace coming in Q2-Q3 of this year.
PWAR is the top performer today, rising by over 43% in the past 24 hours, signaling the tremendous long-term potential of the project.
One reason for the recent price hike could be PolkaWar’s teaser of their upcoming release of the testnet for their game that will feature a unique move-to-earn mechanic.
PolkaWar – #Play2Earn Combine #MoveToEarn: Profitable model for users and gamers.
Wait for the testnet version of PolkaWar to be released soon 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jGLrTBtCw6
— PolkaWar (@polkawarnft) April 1, 2022
With a current market cap of $3.6 million, PolkaWar is one of the most underrated low market cap Metaverse crypto coins worth keeping an eye on.
You can buy PWAR on MEXC, Bibox, Gate.io, ZT, and PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: AndrewFirst/Shutterstock.com