Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (SHOE, RACEFI, XDOGE)

Metaverse Crypto coins continue to see significant price gains this month, with many registering double-digit percent gains today. Let’s take a look at the top 3 Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. ShoeFy (SHOE) +24%
Launched in October 2021, ShoeFy is an NFT platform for digital collectible Shoes. Also called sNFTs, ShoeFy features digital shoes utilizing the ERC-721 token standard. ShoeFy also includes its native ERC-20 SHOE token enabling users to purchase sNFTs.
The ShoeFy ecosystem will include several services to incentivize users to participate in their economy, purchase the sNFTs, and hold SHOE tokens. ShoeFy’s value proposition is as follows:
- Staking sNFTs for SHOE holders, enabling users to earn a portion of the transaction + NFT mining fees.
- Royalties on selling sNFTs on secondary marketplaces.
- Own unique sNFTs and get access to an exclusive house of rare, epic, and legendary NFTs,
- ShoeFy Governance system
- Provide liquidity and earn LP tokens.
ShoeFy has been topping the charts as the top Metaverse crypto coin gaining the most price multiple days this week, speaking to the bullish sentiment of this project.
In recent news, ShoeFy announced their AMA on February 5th, so if you’re on the fence about investing in ShoeFy, market your calendars and get your questions answered!
👟 Get Ready with your Questions 👟#ShoeFy is holding an #AMA for our #NFTCommunity.
🔔Set reminder:
🗓 5 Feb 2022 ⏰ 4 PM UTC
📌 https://t.co/3tkNmqGUmH
🎁 10 Whitelist spots for #nftmint
RT & Comment your questions (to be answered in AMA)#NFTwithUtility #NFTGame #GameFi pic.twitter.com/tH8rOFRsun
— ShoeFy – NFT Mint Coming Soon 👟🚀 (@ShoeFyio) February 3, 2022
You can purchase SHOE on Uniswap or PancakeSwap.
2. RaceFi (RACEFI) +30%
Launched in December 2021, RaceFi is a racing Metaverse ecosystem featuring cars, racetracks, garages, gas stations, and more. The project is built on Solana and features the play-to-earn model that enables players to earn tokens for participating in the RaceFi ecosystem.
One of RaceFi’s unique features is their Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning car racing game, including PVP and PVE game modes.
The RaceFi economy features a dual-token ecosystem consisting of RCOIN, the native utility token on the platform, and RACEFI, a governance token enabling users to receive early access to NFT drops and more.
As the first-ever AI/ML car racing game on Solana, RaceFi is worth checking out if you’re a fan of racing games. In addition, the excellent market performance today, along with the high 24-hour trading volume of over $1 million, speaks to the robust community support that this project has, definitely worth keeping an eye on in 2022.
You can purchase RACEFI on Raydium and KuCoin.
1. ClassicDoge (XDOGE) +61%
Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge is a pet-themed Metaverse crypto coin that enables users to create a 3D NFT of their pets and immortalize them on the blockchain.
ClassicDoge has been performing exceptionally well this week, rising over 1000% in the past seven days alone! It’s also the top gainer today, rising over 61%.
It seems that the market has favored ClassicDoge as it’s clear the crypto community loves their pets. We’ve seen Shiba Inu experience astronomical price gains simply for its dog-themed aspects and great tokenomics.
Unfortunately, ClassicDoge currently doesn’t have a Minimum Viable Product. Still, according to a recent Tweet, NFT Pet Packs are coming soon, along with limited edition NFTs that can be staked to earn rewards.
🤫Coming Soon!
🐶NFT Pet Packs.
🥳Limited Edition NFTs that can be staked to earn or held for epic high demand.
➡ https://t.co/zOcQ89VS0l
➡ https://t.co/sFEz8vztfD#ClassicDoge $XDOGE #Crypto #BSCGem #Metaverse #NFT #GameFi #Staking pic.twitter.com/Db4gfvgTGL
— ClassicDoge (XDOGE) Official (@TheClassicDoge) February 4, 2022
You can purchase XDOGE on PancakeSwap.
