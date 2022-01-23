Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (MNG, MEGA, XDOGE)

The recent crypto market crash has sent shivers down the spines of most holders. However, for the OG investors, the current bear market is nothing but a temporary correction. In addition, Metaverse crypto coins continue to see significant price gains, with some rising as high as 23% today. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth lowest to highest.
3. Moon Nation Game (MNG) +12%
Launched in June 2021, Moon Nation Game is a crypto-gaming ecosystem built with a play-to-earn model. It features an NFT marketplace and a bridge platform, allowing users to use a single token for various crypto games.
Moon Nation Game is now live with a limited selection of games on the platform as a proof-of-concept. The team plans to integrate more games in the future as the ecosystem grows. In addition, Moon Nation is working on launching an exclusive collection of NFTs with in-game uses.
While we currently couldn’t check out the platform, the team shared gameplay footage from their latest project on Twitter:
Updated version of our game will be released in the next few days.
Moon Nation features the BEP-20 MNG token as the native currency on the platform. Users can purchase MNG on PancakeSwap, MEXC, LBank, Hotbit, and Decoin.
2. MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) +15%
Launched in October 2020, MegaCryptoPolis is a decentralized city builder dApp game. The project runs on the Ethereum and Tron blockchains, and users can currently check out the game.
The MegaCryptoPolis game is a multiplayer strategy game that enables players worldwide to build a unique megacity collectively. Every asset in the game is tokenized and stored as a unique ERC-721 NFT. In addition, MegaCryptoPolis is based on a decentralized model, with all game transactions verified by smart contracts.
To start playing, users should purchase a plot of land. At writing, the cheapest land properties were priced at 0.098 ETH (roughly $240). While still not a cheap endeavor by any means, these plots of land are much more affordable compared to the $10k+ prices for land in Decentaland or The Sandbox.
MEGA is the native ERC-20 token on the platform, making in-game resources liquid, enabling staking, liquidity mining, and yield farming. You can purchase MEGA on Uniswap, Hotbit, Mooniswap, and ShibaSwap.
1. ClassicDoge (XDOGE) +23%
Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge is a Metaverse platform for pet lovers. It allows users to create Ultra-HD 3D NFTs of their pet that can be used across social media, games, VR platforms, and more.
What better way than to immortalize your dog or cat by turning them into a 3D NFT and showing them off to the world!
ClassicDoge is still in its early stages, and unfortunately, we couldn’t find a Minimum Viable Product of their idea. The lack of a demo is a big reason XDOGE’s fully diluted market cap is only at $16 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $37k.
If you’re looking to take a bet on ClassicDoge and their development team, you can purchase XDOGE on PancakeSwap.
