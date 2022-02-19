Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (MBOX, LFW, GAFI)

With cryptocurrency markets showing slight bearish momentum this weekend, some Metaverse crypto coins still managed to see price growth. Let’s look at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. MOBOX (MBOX) +5.61%
Launched in April 2021, MOBOX is a Binance Smart Chain-based GameFi project featuring a Metaverse called the “MOMOverse.” The project will feature a virtual world with a play-to-earn model enabling users to earn rewards for participating in their economy.
The MOMOverse features NFT-based games alongside a DAO and an NFT Marketplace. MOBOX continuously expands its universe, adding more services and activities for users.
MOBOX maintained relevancy for many months, continuously showing high trading volume. This makes MOBOX one of the most underrated and safest Metaverse crypto coins on the market. Even with the recent bear market, MBOX saw slight price gains this Friday rising over 5.98% at writing.
In recent news, MOBOX burned over 200k MBOX tokens worth roughly $625k. This signals the team’s long-term commitment to the project and is likely the reason for today’s price gain.
🔥MOBOXdate🔥#MBOX burn has taken place!
We have burned 205 005 #MBOX
Equivalent to ~ 💲625,000 #BUSD 🤯
Proof of burn🔥:https://t.co/Qryd0F45oR
Proof of burn🔥:https://t.co/06cjlrreMn #BSC #BURN #MOBOX
— MOBOX (@MOBOX_Official) February 19, 2022
MBOX is the native token to the platform enabling users to participate in various activities, vote on proposals, and more.
You can buy MBOX on PancakeSwap, Binance, and more.
2. Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) +7.93%
Launching its token in October 2021, Legend of Fantasy War is an RPG blockchain-based game built on the Binance Smart Chain. Legend of Fantasy War is built with Unity, providing an immersive experience for players.
The gameplay involves users assembling their army of NFT heroes and leading them to victory using their characters’ unique attributes and skills. Each character is tokenized as an NFT, enabling full ownership to its players.
At the time of writing, the average cost of a character NFT is 1 BNB, which isn’t a small investment by any means. However, the initial investment can quickly pay for itself as users participate in the game and start earning rewards.
Moreover, players can always sell the NFT back after they’re done. LFW’s NFT marketplace is highly active, and users can purchase more than just characters. Players can also buy Equipment, Land, Fashion, and Consumables.
LFW has been one of the top performers today, rising over 7% at the time of writing. In addition, LFW has been one of the top performers this week, rising over 22% despite the bearish cryptocurrency markets.
Top 4 DeFi & Metaverse Gainers on @CoinMarketCap Last 7D#DeFi▶️ $MPL $INJ $FXS $BAND#Metaverse▶️ $HERO $ADS $LFW $DPS
Trade🔜https://t.co/D2AxH1GZX4
— BitMart Research (@BitMartResearch) February 17, 2022
LFW is the native token on the platform serving as the primary utility asset enabling players to participate in various in-game activities.
At this time, you can only buy LFW on PancakeSwap.
1. GameFi (GAFI) +9.47%
Launched in September 2021, GameFi is an all-in-one hub for finance and gaming. The platform is built for investors, traders, and gamers.
GameFi features a gaming guild similar to Yield Guild Games. In addition, the project features an aggregator and a launchpad for various blockchain-based games.
GameFi integrates with Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and the Ethereum blockchain and currently enables users to connect to their dApp and explore their Metaverse.
Several games are currently available on the platform, including MetaGods, Space Crypto, ERTHA, CryptoGuards, and much more.
If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop to check out a collection of play-to-earn Metaverse games, we highly recommend visiting the official GameFi website.
In recent news, GAFI continues to launch more IGOs on the platform, with an upcoming offering for TAUM scheduled on February 22nd. Users can currently register for the whitelist:
⌛️A quick reminder to our https://t.co/IYrBuYITfq friends⌛️
Only 3 more days to register for @Orbitauofficial $TAUM IGO whitelist
Register now👇
💎IGO pool: https://t.co/KIdbZZdwax
💎Community pool: https://t.co/FIDsDhR899$GAFIhttps://t.co/OC3N7YaHxY
— GAMEFI.ORG (@GameFi_Official) February 18, 2022
GAFI is the primary utility token on the platform. It’s the top gainer today, rising over 9% at writing.
You can buy GAFI on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and more.
