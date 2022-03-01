Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (LYXe, VRA, BOSON)

Cryptocurrency markets are showing significant bullish momentum on the first day of March. In response, we’ve seen many Metaverse crypto coins gain massive price gains, with most seeing double-digit percent growth in the past 24 hours. Let’s look at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. LUKSO (LYXe) +21.59%
Launched in May 2020, LUKSO is a blockchain-based platform looking to provide solutions for physical and digital goods. The project was founded by the creators of ERC-20 and ERC-725 token standards, making this one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
LYXe is the native token on the platform, representing the Ethereum version of the token. One way to think of LYXe is the same way you’d think of WETH.
LUKSO is looking to introduce new standards and tools for a new economy in the Metaverse based on currencies, digital certificates, and universal public profiles.
The platform’s universal profiles will allow brands to create permanent identifies in various Metaverses, securing brands’ names across multiple ecosystems.
Check out this in-depth explanation regarding LUKSO’s ecosystem and its Web3 infrastructure:
LUKSO is developing an ecosystem for the new internet era, known as Web3.
With innovative standards deployed on a new state-of-the-art EVM platform, LUKSO aims to solve core issues and deliver a blockchain for the new creative economy⛓️✨https://t.co/pDq90Kz16S
— LUKSO (@lukso_io) March 1, 2022
You can buy LYXe on Uniswap, Gate.io, KuCoin, and more.
2. Verasity (VRA) +22.91%
Launched in April 2019, Verasity (VRA) is one of the top gainers today, rising over 22% in price over the past 24 hours. The project is looking to tackle the $160 billion AdTech industry with its proprietary Proof-of-View (PoV) protocol.
Verasity’s PoV mechanism enables the platform to differentiate between human and bot traffic, increasing revenue for advertisers and conversions for publishers.
One of the most significant issues in online media these days is bot traffic, which inflates the stats for different content which causes a substantial waste of resources and marketing dollars for advertisers. Verasity’s PoV protocol will solve that problem by utilizing blockchain tech and implementing more rigorous standards for counting views.
In recent news, VRA’s Esports platform partnered with Axie Infinity’s Galaxy Cup, with the official schedule coming soon:
We can't wait to bring you another year of @AxieInfinity's @GalaxieCup!
Official schedule coming soon 🚀#NFT #NFTs #AxieInfinity https://t.co/OOCMc5D8f5
— VeraEsports (@VeraEsports) February 28, 2022
VRA is the native utility asset on the platform that users can earn as a reward for watching content. Verasity features its Verasity TV platform and the VeraWallet making it easy for users to watch content and earn rewards.
You can buy VRA on KuCoin, Uniswap, Bittrex, and more.
1. Boson Protocol (BOSON) +27.31%
Launched in April 2021, Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a decentralized network looking to enable anyone to sell physical products in the Metaverse.
Boson Protocol features a plot of land in Decentraland, the top Metaverse crypto coin on the market. In June 2021, Boson Protocol purchased a land property for over $700k in Decentraland to establish its virtual mall.
Users can check out the Boson Portal in Decentralnad and explore its virtual mall. Boson Protocol features various challenges which users can complete, and we highly recommend checking it out.
Boson Protocol is still in its early stages. If you’re passionate about the Boson vision, you can apply to the team:
The @BosonProtocol team is growing & we are looking for the brightest minds in the industry to join us in our mission to empower builders & partners to reinvent commercial exchange as we know it 🤝
If your passionate about the Boson vision, apply now!https://t.co/WNtGSV7U6W pic.twitter.com/v2CSBLXJ7L
— Boson Protocol 🪄📦 (@BosonProtocol) February 28, 2022
Boson is the native utility token on the protocol. Boson tokens accrue value from minimally extractive fees for coordinating transactions and when third parties access data via the Boson Web3 data marketplace.
You can buy BOSON on KuCoin, Crypto.com, Bittrex, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
