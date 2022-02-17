Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (LFW, XNL, WILD)

With cryptocurrency markets trading sideways today, some Metaverse crypto coins are seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour price growth, lowest to highest.
3. Legend of Fantasy War (LFW) +11%
Launching its token in October 2021, Legend of Fantasy War is a 3D turn-based Role Playing Game built on the Binance Smart Chain with Unity.
Legend of Fantasy War revolves around players assembling their army of heroes and leading them to victory using each character’s unique skills. Each character in the game is tokenized as an NFT that users can purchase on the LFW marketplace. Players can boost their NFT’s stats with various items and take on PVP battles to earn rewards.
LFW is open for users to explore, but keep in mind that you need to purchase an NFT to start playing the game. The NFT costs roughly $40, a relatively low entry price for a Metaverse crypto game.
The native token to the platform is called LFW, used as the primary utility asset on the platform. LFW has been performing quite well the past couple of weeks, and today it’s the third-highest Metaverse crypto coin gaining the most price on CoinMarketCap.
Recently, Legend of Fantasy War announced LFW Blockable co-incubation partnerships with DAOLaunch.
🎉 We’re excited to announce LFW Blockable co-incubation partnership with @DAOLaunch
Details about the partnership 👉https://t.co/rSTNUQxikK pic.twitter.com/BuKipg4roS
— Legend of Fantasy War (@Legend_LFW) February 10, 2022
DAOLaunch is an innovative IDO platform that bridges the gap between investors and startups. The partnership will promote the incubation of promising blockchain projects as the platform will take them from grassroots to commercialization.
Overall, LFW is highly underrated, and with a current market cap of $3.2 million, it’s a must-watch in 2022.
You can buy LFW on PancakeSwap.
2. Chronicle (XNL) +15%
Launched in 2021, Chronicle is a community-powered NFT Marketplace and Metaverse coin featuring officially licensed and authenticated NFTs from iconic shows like Penn & Teller and more.
Chronicle’s mission is to deliver eco-friendly NFTs on their digital platform. Currently, users can check out their NFT dashboard and dApp that features dozens of live auctions and collections for awesome NFTs.
Looking at the NFT dashboard, Chronicle has many similarities with the popular THETA network, which features a valuation of $3.9 billion at writing.
With a market cap of $5 million, XNL is highly underrated and could easily see significant price gains in the near future.
In recent news, XNL announced their PuppyBowl NFT auction, where the proceeds go to animal rescue:
PUPDATE🐶🏆 1/1 #PuppyBowl #NFTAuction LIVE!
💸#MPP sold for $5K w/ proceeds to #animalrescue
💎#MVP now $1.1K
🔥Value when Secondary #NFTmarket opens THIS WK?!
📺Owner stars virtually in '23 game
🙌 https://t.co/X4ZHYPwJ5I$XNL #NFTCommunity #NFTdrop #NFTs #NFT #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/iqAIbDpbYi
— Chronicle (@ChronicleXNL) February 14, 2022
The one-of-one card immortalized the top dog of PuppyBowl XVIII. By purchasing the NFT, holders will have the opportunity to appear as virtual fans in next year’s Puppy Bowl!
Today, XNL is the second-highest Metaverse crypto coin gaining the most price, up over 15% in the past 24 hours. XNL has a tremendous long-term outlook and is a must-watch in 2022.
You can buy XNL on KuCoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
1. Wilder World (WILD) +16%
Launched in May 2021, Wilder World (WILD) is the most anticipated ultra-realistic Metaverse coin with one of the most robust communities. The Wilder World team builds their realistic Ethereum-based Metaverse with Unreal Engine 5, utilizing the latest graphics and tech to offer an immersive next-gen experience.
Wilder World’s game is still in development, but the project already features a highly active NFT Marketplace where users can purchase cars, sneakers, buildings, and much more.
WILD is the native token on the platform used for various in-game activities and for purchasing NFTs on the marketplace.
In recent news, Wilder World introduced Metropolis, the Wilder World staking system enabling holders to earn rewards.
Metropolis, The Wilder World Staking System 👇
– To be a citizen of The Wilder Nation, one must simply own one or more $WILD
– 100% of profits generated by WW are redistributed to citizens and creators!
– Wilders can stake $WILD or #NFTs to earn rewardshttps://t.co/wo5OzhDnkT
— Wilder World (@WilderWorld) February 16, 2022
According to the announcement, Metropolis enables tokens from different industries to flow back to the Wilder Nation and its Citizens. A Citizen is anyone who holds over 1 WILD token.
WILD is the top gainer today, up over 16% at writing. With a market cap of $191 million, WILD is highly undervalued right now and is a must-watch in February 2022.
You can buy WILD on KuCoin and Uniswap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
