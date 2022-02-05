Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining the Most Price Today (KTON, BYG, ACK)

Today has been an excellent day for global cryptocurrency markets and Metaverse crypto coins. Since Bitcoin and Ethereum saw significant price gains today, we’ve seen many Metaverse coins explode in value. Let’s take a look at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour price growth, lowest to highest.
3. Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) +35%
Launched in July 2020, Darwinia Commitment Token is the native asset to the Darwinia Network, a Web3 cross-chain bridge hub providing an entrance to the Polkadot ecosystem for dApps deployed on public blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.
The Darwinia Network is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, meaning that it supports NFT, DeFi, and dApps applications across Ethereum’s infrastructure. In addition, Darwinia makes it easy for projects to migrate to Polkadot and launch their Parachain.
Darwinia features a dual-token economy consisting of KTON and RING. KTON can be earned as a reward for locking up RING tokens. RING tokens are used for transactions, contract and execution fees, gas fees, and staking.
You can purchase KTON on Uniswap, Poloniex, Gate.io, and more.
2. Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) +39%
Launched in July 2021, Black Eye Galaxy is a decentralized cross-chain Metaverse featuring a space-themed virtual world.
Users can purchase planets and solar systems, explore galaxies, mine resources, and start their civilizations. Each planet and spaceship in the Black Eye Galaxy Metaverse is an NFT that can be traded on the market. Each world has its own set of resources that can be mined by staking.
A different token will represent each mining resource, and planets that fall within the Earth similarity index can be terraformed to be habitable. Black Eye Galaxy also features Civilizations that can evolve and develop new technologies. DAOs will govern civilizations and get their tax from their members’ transactions.
The BYG token is a standard BEP-20 token used as the main currency for all transactions within the game, players will be able to buy, sell, and trade NFTs on their marketplace with BYG tokens and earn rewards for various tasks.
In recent news, Black Eye Galaxy announced their Planet S00187.P03 is now live on Auction, and users can place their bids now.
You can purchase BYG on PancakeSwap, AutoShark Finance, and WaultSwap (BSC).
1. AcknoLedger (ACK) +84%
Launched in October 2021, AcknoLedger is a global consortium that maps, monetizes, and distributes Web 3 digital assets seamlessly across all the Metaverse and Gaming NFTs. Their vision is to be the nervous system of Web3 digital assets.
AcknoLedger’s mission is to index all the NFTs across various Metverses like Decentraland, The Sandbox, Gods Unchained, and more. ACK’s data aggregator will enable traders to see a complete picture of the different economies across the wide variety of Metaverses and platforms.
Some distinguishing features for AcknoLedger include Lifecycle tracking and plagiarism check of NFTs, interoperability check of NFTs, facilitating new ways to earn revenue from NFTs, and tracking the utility, scarcity, and social proof of various NFTs.
In recent news, AcknoLedger announced that their Genesis NFT collection would arrive later this month. Each NFT will represent a unique component of the broader AcknoLedger ecosystem, bringing with it a new array of utility to the platform.
The native token to the platform is ACK, which is a BEP-20 asset living on the Binance Smart Chain.
You can purchase ACK on PancakeSwap and MEXC.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
