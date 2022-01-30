Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (EQ, OOKS, STARL)

This weekend crypto markets are starting to show signs of life as Bitcoin and Ethereum see slight gains. With the major cryptocurrencies showing bullish signs, Metaverse crypto coins performed exceptionally well today, with many seeing double-digit percent gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Equilibrium Games (EQ) +19.54%
Launched on August 27th, 2021, Equilibrium Games is an XRP-based Metaverse crypto coin looking to build the next big MMO while utilizing blockchain tech.
Their EQ cryptocurrency can be obtained by playing games in their Metaverse and will be used to purchase NFTs, ownership of lands, and other services inside and outside Equilibriumn’s ecosystem.
Like other Metaverse crypto coins, Equilibrium Games will use a play-to-earn model to incentivize players to participate in their ecosystem.
Equilibrium’s first game is called World of Equilibrium, a hardcore MMO-RPG game with a prestige system currently in development. The game will be available on Windows as a start and utilize NFTs for cosmetic items ownership of lands and buildings.
The recent price hike is most likely due to the listing of EQ on both Bitmart and an announcement of an upcoming listing on WhiteBit. In addition, the team published a YouTube video yesterday showcasing live gameplay of World of Equilibrium:
With a current market cap of $15 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $300k, right now is a great entry point for EQ. As the team continues to develop their game, I highly recommend keeping an eye on this project for 2022.
You can purchase EQ on Bitrue and Bitmart.
2. Onooks (OOKS) +19.67%
Launched in November 2020, Onooks is a real-estate Metaverse crypto project that advocates for building an integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix service as a unified liquidity pool and backbone infrastructure for DeFi and open finance applications.
In simpler terms, Onooks is a decentralized crypto fund network aiming to connect crypto with real estate. Onooks held a private fundraising round in November 2020, where they raised roughly $30k to ensure liquidity for the token.
Onooks’ vision is to become the leading crypto real estate hedge fund. The project has a great idea. However, there hasn’t been much activity this year looking at their social media profiles. In addition, we couldn’t find any Minimum Viable Product for Onooks in the form of a dApp or a dashboard.
If you’re looking to bet on the future of Onooks, you can purchase their token on Uniswap or Txbit.
1. Starlink (STARL) +23.31%
Launched in June 2021, Starlink is building the STARL Metaverse, a 3D social universe allowing users to collect and trade NFTs and various digital assets in their crypto economy.
The native token to Starlink is called STARL and is used as the primary medium of exchange, enabling users to modify and trade in-game assets.
Originally, STARL started developing its Metavberse with Unity’s game engine. However, after further consideration, the team decided to upgrade to Unreal Engine, which provides better quality graphics and a more immersive experience.
STARL has one of the most robust communities supporting it and is one of the most anticipated projects on the market. Currently, users can check out the beta version of their NFT Marketplace by connecting via their browser and a compatible wallet like MetaMask.
The recent price hike is most likely due to the Starlink development team releasing an update on Twitter showcasing the fantastic graphics in their WarpNexus hub coming later this year:
💥#StarlGameDev UPDATE💥
Major #FridayFeels from team @WyrmbyteGames! A NARRATED VIDEO of the #STARL #Metaverse Hub from the #WarpNexus / $STARL #Metaverse game universe.🤯 The bridge between #WarpNexus, #Amoebaverse Concert hall, mini-game arcade, and more!#GameFi #STARLLNY22 https://t.co/63WMjF8Dtq pic.twitter.com/SwWqeqV1HY
— STARL_Official (@StarLinkETH) January 28, 2022
If you’re looking to bet on the future of Starlink, you can purchase the STARL token on an exchange like Uniswap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coin.
