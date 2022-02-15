Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining the Most Price Today (DPS, HERO, CEEK)

Today, crypto markets are seeing slight bullish momentum as Bitcoin and Ethereum are up 3% and 5%, respectively. Metaverse crypto coins are also doing quite well today, with many seeing significant price gains. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. CEEK VR (CEEK) +20.15%
Launched in June 2018, CEEK VR is the leading Metaverse project for Virtual Concerts, Live Sports, and 360VR Streaming built on the blockchain.
The CEEK platform connects fans with content creators via their patented VR headset and world-class virtual environments.
CEEK is one of the most underrated projects on the market, and its headset is available in major retail stores like Target and BestBuy across the country. One unique feature of the platform is its ability to secure high-profile partnerships with top music artists like Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Ziggy Marley, and more.
The native token to the platform is called CEEK, an ERC-20 asset living on the Ethereum blockchain. Initially, the token was launched on Ethereum, but CEEK is transitioning to the Binance Smart Chain due to the lower gas fees.
One possible reason for the recent price hike is CEEK’s recent feature in Sakrodie’s concert, a Ghanian rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Tema.
Let's go 🌟 #SarkCeek
— Ceek (@CEEK) February 11, 2022
As the leading platform for virtual concerts, CEEK’s high-quality production is unmatched by other projects in the space. Overall, CEEK is one of the most underrated Metaverse crypto coins on the market and is a must-watch in 2022.
You can purchase CEEK on PancakeSwap, LBank, Gate.io, and more.
2. DEEPSPACE (DPS) +21.21%
Launched in August 2021, DEEPSPACE (DPS) is a Binance Smart Chain space-themed Metaverse exploration game featuring the popular play-to-earn model. DEEPSPACE enables players to earn a passive income by trading NFTs, exploring their Metaverse, and holding DPS tokens.
The game involves players mining resources, fighting, trading, and claiming real estate in their DEEPSPACE Metaverse. In addition, players can buy and sell their ship NFTs on the official marketplace and upgrade their items to increase their rewards.
Currently, the game is still in development, with the alpha version scheduled to release soon. In recent news, DEEPSPACE showed a sneak peek of their Metaverse in a one hour long AMA, which you can check out below:
With a market cap of $8 million, DPS is a highly underrated project. Once the alpha version of the game launches, DPS could see significant price gains and is a must-watch in 2022.
You can buy DPS on PancakeSwap and Dex-Trade.
1. Metahero (HERO) +21.26%
Launched in July 2021, Metahero is developing an ultra-realistic Metaverse that will enable users to scan themselves and other real-world objects into the virtual world.
Metahero partnered with Wolf Digital World (WDW), the leader in 16k 3D scanning technology, which will enable Metahero to achieve its vision.
Metahero’s native utility token is HERO, which will be used as the primary utility asset on the platform enabling users to purchase NFTs, buy licenses, and pay for scanning services.
Recently, Metahero completed the presale for Everdome – its Metaverse. The presale raised $6.9 million, speaking to the high support that the project has.
Everdome is Metahero’s Metaverse where their tech will live. While Metahero describes itself as the gateway to the Metaverse, Everdome will provide an ultra-realistic, fully immersive web3 experience.
🤝 The symbiosis is clear, as both HERO & DOME both break into the 'Top' lists on PancakeSwap.🥞
🌎 DOME (#8 token & #6 pool)
✊ HERO (#5 token & #3 pool)
👉https://t.co/5UGSPGVkL6 #BeYourOwnHero#TheJourneyHasBegun pic.twitter.com/HlsTOjVkV6
— Metahero.io (@Metahero_io) February 14, 2022
In addition, Everdome was featured on the front cover of Arabian Business, the leading investor magazine in the UAE. The Middle East has billions to invest in the Metaverse, and it seems that some of those funds are flowing into Metahero’s ecosystem.
You can purchase HERO on PancakeSwap, KuCoin, Gate.io, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
