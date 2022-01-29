Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (BTH, GSG, XDOGE)

This week crypto markets held support relatively well and traded sideways. Many Metaverse crypto coins saw double-digit price gains, some gaining over 25% today. This article looks at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Bit Hotel (BTH) +25%
Launched in December 2021, Bit Hotel is a Social-first play-to-earn NFT gaming Metaverse where users can compete to earn Bit Hotel tokens and acquire native NFTs. Users can utilize the NFTs in-game as characters, hotel rooms, furniture, and more.
The Bit Hotel ecosystem will feature a play-to-earn Metaverse, an NFT Marketplace, a staking platform, a social platform, a scoreboard, and in-game relationships.
Currently, users can check out the investor dashboard on the Bit Hotel website by connecting their MetaMask wallet. In addition, users can check out the NFT Marketplace with limited and unique NFTs released every month. Currently, all the NFTs have been sold out, speaking to the high popularity of this project.
Bit Hotel uses a dual-token economy. BTH is the native token to the Bit Hotel platform used for staking and on-platform trading of NFT assets. BHOTEL can be earned by playing and will be redeemable for NFTs. In addition, BHOTEL grants you access to events and other in-game activities.
You can purchase BTH tokens on PancakeSwap.
2. Gamesta (GSG) +31%
Launched in December 2021, Gamesta is an AI-powered guild for NFT gaming. Gamesta is enabling investors to connect and empower thousands of underprivileged players worldwide.
Launching in Q3 2022, the Gamesta dApp will feature Wrapped NFTs, AI-powered valuation and analysis, machine learning player promotion, and an NFT marketplace.
The Gamesta ecosystem revolves around their Treasury, an open and transparent funds system bankrolling all games. The idea of a gaming guild is similar to the popular Yield Guild Games on Ethereum. Since Gamesta is a Polygon-based project, the fees will be much more manageable.
GSG is the native token to the Gamesta platform that will be used to transact value within their ecosystem. You can purchase GSG on Uniswap, QuickSwap, or MEXC.
1. ClassicDoge (XDOGE) +86%
Launched in November 2021, ClassicDoge is a Metaverse crypto project for pet lovers. XDOGE lets pet owners create a realistic 3D NFT of their pet and use it across various social media and VR platforms.
ClassicDoge is the top gainer today, rising over 86% in price. The project’s idea is fantastic, as there’s no better way to immortalize your pet than by putting its picture on the blockchain. Classic Doge doesn’t yet have a Minimum Viable Product.
XDOGE is the native BEP-20 token to the ClassicDoge platform and is lives on the Binance Smart Chain.
You can buy XDOGE on PancakeSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Metaverse news!
Image Source: WHYFRAME/Shutterstock.com