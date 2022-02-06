Top 3 Metaverse Crypto Coins Gaining The Most Price Today (AXS, OOKS, CCAR)

Today has been a good day for Metaverse crypto coins, as many saw significant price gains. Let’s take a look at the top three Metaverse crypto coins gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest.
3. Axie Infinity (AXS) +16%
Launched in March 2018, Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the pioneers in Metaverse crypto gaming. It is one of the first play-to-earn crypto games that enabled users in underdeveloped countries to earn a living wage by participating in the AXS economy.
Axie Infinity features a 2D in-browser game featuring cute Pokemon-inspired creatures called Axies. Since the game is built on the blockchain, all in-game assets are tokenized, and Axies are NFTs that users can trade on their marketplace.
To earn rewards, players can take on battles, complete quests, defeat bosses, and much more to earn rewards in AXS tokens. AXS is the native utility token on the platform used for rewards, in-game activities, and rewards.
In recent news, Axie Infinity announced some cool features for their upcoming Season 20, including an updated arena rewards structure, future original burn mechanics leak, and much more.
Intern notes from @axieinfinity recent article on Upcoming Season 20 & Economic Balancing Adjustments
– Adventure and daily quest rewards eliminated 🚫
– Arena reward structure changed 🏆
– Future Origin burn mechanics leek 🔥
– Energy system is considering a rework ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Yfkt65EUwk
— The Axie Intern ✏️📋 (@jihoz_intern) February 4, 2022
You can purchase AXS on Binance, KuCoin, Gemini, and more.
2. Onooks (OOKS) +50%
Launched in November 2020, Onooks is a decentralized crypto fund network looking to connect crypto with the real-estate market. It’s a real-estate Metaverse crypto project that advocates for building an integrated open financial system to serve as a unified liquidity pool for DeFi applications.
Onooks held a private fundraising round in November 2020, where the team raised $30k to ensure liquidity for the token.
Its vision is to become the leading crypto real estate hedge fund, enabling investors to capitalize on the growing real estate market.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a Minimum Viable Product from the team, and the last post made on their Twitter dates back to January 4th. It’s unclear why Onooks’ price is rising at this time.
You can purchase ONOOKS on Txbit.
1. CryptoCars (CCAR) +98%
Launched in August 2021, CryptoCars is a play-to-earn Metaverse crypto game inspired by Movie Cars – a 2006 American computer-animated sports comedy film produced by Pixar and released by Walt Disney.
CryptoCars enables players to compete in various virtual races, play against computers or other players, and earn rewards for beating them.
Each Car is an NFT and features four attributes: speed, power, drift, and fuel. As a player in CryptoCars, your mission is to win races and get CCAR tokens, experience points, and materials. To participate in a race, users need fuel. Each Car has a set amount of fuel, and players can refill once a day with 2 CCAR for each Car for a fuel fee.
When players gain enough experience points, they can use materials to upgrade their cars and even resell them on the marketplace.
Players can check out the CCAR dApp by connecting via a compatible wallet like MetaMask or WalletConnect. CCAR is the native BEP-20 utility token on the platform to purchase cars and various in-game activities.
It’s unclear why the price of CCAR is rising at this time, as the project’s last activity on Twitter dates to January 21st.
You can purchase CCAR on Gate.io, PancakeSwap, LBank, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
